  • ITVI.USA
    13,887.660
    -13.400
    -0.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.800
    0.950
    4.3%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,872.980
    0.000
    0%
  • TLT.USA
    2.700
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.290
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.750
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.420
    0.100
    7.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.040
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.860
    -0.010
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.810
    0.180
    6.8%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
News

Using data to build relationships — #WithSONAR

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixWednesday, February 3, 2021
How one company is developing carrier relations

The internet is saturated with so many sources for data that it can be difficult to understand what data to use and how to use it. Luke Falasca and Kyle Taylor discuss using internal and external data to make better business decisions. 

They welcome Greg Morrow, director of operations at ARL Logistics and leader of a case study partnership between FreightWaves and ARL.

ARL has been in the industry — specifically drayage — for four decades, but the company has diversified its brokerage into all aspects of freight. Morrow works on the back end to manage the day-to-day operations of his logistics team.

He says one of his biggest goals for the year is to develop relationships between company and carrier. ARL is able to do that by using data kept internally to understand what ARL is offering its clients. 

Falasca says this is important to note because a brokerage can provide consistent business and service to its carriers and it builds trust between the carrier and broker. 

Morrow specifically points to tender rejections and tender volumes as key data points for maximizing a carrier relationship; those two numbers can show brokers and teams where to focus their energies. 

The bottom line: Keeping the data in your back pocket will drive up confidence for carriers and commitment to brokers. Morrow calls it “the why behind the rate.”

You can find more #WithSONAR recaps and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixWednesday, February 3, 2021
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

