UVeye expands AI vehicle inspections to heavy-duty fleets

UVeye has expanded its automated inspection systems to support commercial fleets, including Class 6-8 trucks and buses. The new platform, specifically engineered for the trucking and bus sector, is compliant with CTP AT17 requirements across the U.S. and U.K. This enables an automated 17-point inspection process.

The company, considered a global leader in the AI-powered vehicle inspection space, was founded in 2016 and developed a machine to scan vehicle underbodies. The technology was initially for homeland security applications such as detecting explosives or suspicious materials at checkpoints. By 2017-18, UVeye expanded to broader uses, including automotive manufacturers, fleet operators and logistics companies.

UVeye’s inspection system uses sophisticated camera arrays and LED lights—dubbed “MRI for vehicles”—that capture thousands of high-resolution images of vehicle components within seconds. These images are then analyzed using deep learning algorithms to identify mechanical issues, safety concerns and cosmetic damage.

“We are setting a new standard for inspections,” said Yaron Saghiv, UVeye’s chief marketing officer, in an interview with FreightWaves. “Traditionally, vehicle inspections are a thing that both in the more heavy-duty vehicles, but also any type of vehicle for you as a car owner or at the rental facility or at the auction or at the manufacturer, wherever it is across the life cycle of the type of vehicle, that’s something that traditionally is being done either very manually or randomly.”