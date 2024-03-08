Virginia logistics company files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy

Trucking, logistics and truck stop chains are collectively owed millions of dollars after a Virginia-based logistics firm recently shuttered operations and filed for bankruptcy liquidation.

TBL Logistics, headquartered in Appomattox, Virginia, filed its petition on Feb. 29 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Virginia.

In its filing, TBL Logistics listed its assets and liabilities as between $1 million and $10 million. The company stated that it has up to 49 creditors and maintains that no funds will be available for unsecured creditors once it pays administrative fees.

Christopher Bradner and Melinda Bradner are listed as the owners of TBL Logistics, a small, family-owned trucking firm, which hauled refrigerated and oversize loads.



