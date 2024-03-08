Watch Now


Virginia logistics company files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy

TBL Logistics hauled reefer, oversize loads prior to shuttering operations

Clarissa Hawes
TBL Logistics of Appomattox, Virginia, recently filed its petition seeking bankruptcy liquidation. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Trucking, logistics and truck stop chains are collectively owed millions of dollars after a Virginia-based logistics firm recently shuttered operations and filed for bankruptcy liquidation.

TBL Logistics, headquartered in Appomattox, Virginia, filed its petition on Feb. 29 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Virginia.

In its filing, TBL Logistics listed its assets and liabilities as between $1 million and $10 million. The company stated that it has up to 49 creditors and maintains that no funds will be available for unsecured creditors once it pays administrative fees.

As of publication, the Bradners’ attorney, Stephen E. Dunn, had not responded to FreightWaves’ request for comment.

Several companies are among TBL Logistics’ creditors. They include Motive Technologies of Dover, Delaware; Love’s Travel Stops of Oklahoma City; and the IRS, although no amounts are given. 

According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s SAFER website, TBL Logistics’ common carrier authority was granted in June 2021, and its operating authority was revoked in January 2024. The company had four power units and seven drivers before ceasing operations after TBL Logistics’ Bodily Injury Property Damage Coverage (BIPD) was canceled on Jan. 20. The company had two injury crashes over the past 24 months, according to the FMCSA data.

