Volvo Trucks unattended over-the-air updates launching later this year

Volvo Trucks is introducing a new capability that lets fleets perform over-the-air software updates while trucks are parked and unattended. The feature, launching later this year, aims to reduce the friction fleets face when keeping vehicles up to date on software without sidelining them for costly downtime.

Drivers will be able to initiate an update, turn off the truck, lock it and leave. This can happen when heading home for the night or stepping away during a break. The truck completes the update in the background.

“We are always striving to maximize our customers’ uptime, and this is an important milestone,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “Drivers will be able to start a software update, lock the truck and walk away, whether that’s for a break or at the end of the day, and return to an updated vehicle. It’s a simpler way for fleets to keep trucks current without interrupting operations.”

The new capability is the latest evolution in Volvo’s remote programming. While passenger cars are more familiar with this type of functionality, the greater impact is in trucking, where vehicles often operate eight to 11 hours a day.

“Any time saved directly translates into increased productivity for our customers,” Voorhoeve said. From Manual Calls to Automated Deployment The unattended update feature is eight years in the making for Volvo’s remote programming. The original system required fleets to call and request software packages, which were sent to trucks for drivers to install. The process was complicated by 30-day expiration windows. The challenge grows significantly for fleets managing hundreds or thousands of vehicles. “It’s not hard to call and ask for an update, but it’s a very easy task to postpone,” said Madeline Sullivan of Volvo Trucks North America. “And then if you’ve got 1,000 trucks, I mean, it gets complicated with, well, which ones of my trucks are up to date, which ones aren’t?” Earlier this year, Volvo introduced a deployment engine that automatically pushes updates to opted-in trucks, similar to how smartphones receive software. The result: more than 80 percent of connected Volvo trucks now run the latest software, and unplanned stops have dropped 24 percent. In May alone, Volvo completed more than 18,000 over-the-air updates, with systems capable of handling up to 10,000 per day. Expanded ECU Support, Recall Success and Future Upgrades The unattended feature is made possible by Volvo’s new connected 24-volt platform. Legacy trucks could update only three electronic control units over the air: the engine, transmission and aftertreatment. The new platform enables updates to nearly every ECU on the vehicle. The expanded capability has already proved its value during recalls. In those cases, Volvo can remotely deactivate a feature and later deploy the fix over the air with no dealer visit required. The new unattended option gives drivers more flexibility. Those living in their trucks can still run updates with the vehicle on during breaks. Drivers parking at depots can initiate updates and head home. “If I can do it on my break, that’s great. If I didn’t get to it on my break, now I can still do it at the end of the day when I go home,” Sullivan said. “It’s just trying to bring in more options of when they can do these updates.” Looking ahead, the expanded connectivity could open the door for fleets to purchase performance upgrades. In the near future, adjustments such as torque changes could be made remotely. This continues to bridge the gap between commercial trucking and consumer electronics expectations for software updates.