Wabtec’s philanthropic arm donates $100K for Ukrainian refugee relief

The Wabtec Foundation is donating $100,000 to the International Rescue Committee (IRC) and World Central Kitchen to support Ukrainian refugee relief efforts, according to rail equipment manufacturer and locomotive producer Wabtec.

The foundation serves as Wabtec’s (NYSE: WAB) philanthropic arm. The donation will be split evenly between the two groups.

“In times like this, it’s important for the world to come together to support those most impacted by this conflict,” said Wabtec President and CEO Rafael Santana. “By supporting the International Rescue Committee and World Central Kitchen, we hope Ukrainian civilians find comfort and relief in this time of need. Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine, our employees in the region and their friends and families.”

Wabtec’s presence in Europe includes employees in Russia. The company told FreightWaves last Wednesday that ensuring employees’ safety in the region is “a top concern.” Wabtec Foundation’s donation comes as Wabtec and other rail equipment manufacturers are keeping an eye on the Russia invasion as these companies operate or have customers in Eastern Europe and Russia.

Wabtec quoted United Nations estimates that said more than 1.5 million civilians have fled Ukraine since the start of the conflict late last month.

IRC is working with partners in Poland and Ukraine, while World Central Kitchen, founded by celebrity chef Jose Andres, is serving meals in Poland at eight border crossings.

