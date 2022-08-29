Weekly NTI Update: August 29, 2022

FreightWaves InfographicsInfographics
Recommended Articles
Monday, August 23, 2021
Whittling away: Indicted Nikola founder dumps 7M more shares
Saturday, August 14, 2021
Truck Talk: Risky business edition
Friday, August 13, 2021
Breakthroughs and misconceptions: 9 questions with ChargePoint’s Rich Mohr
Friday, August 13, 2021
Cold one: Manhattan Beer Distributors all in on electrifying beverage trucks
Thursday, August 12, 2021
Struggling battery startup Romeo Power taps veteran executive for CEO
Friday, August 6, 2021
