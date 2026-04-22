Werner doubling intermodal fleet in Mexico

Werner Enterprises announced Wednesday that it is doubling its intermodal container fleet in Mexico to 800 units by the end of the year. The further deployment of 53-foot containers is expected to give customers better cross-border shipping options.

The company said it’s focused on adding assets in Monterrey and Silao to start, with additions slated for Mexico City in the back half of the year.

“We want Mexican businesses to know there is a local, asset-based solution ready for them,” said Bernardo Alexander, Werner’s commercial vice president of Mexico. “With our long, trusted history in Mexico since 1999, we have the expertise to simplify cross-border shipping.”

Werner’s (NASDAQ: WERN) intermodal revenue increased 16% last year to approximately $129 million (15% of the company’s total logistics revenue of $857 million). Intermodal loads were up 17%, while revenue per load was flat.