Western Star trucks recalled 2nd time for falling hood trim pieces
4 reports of bezel pieces falling off the hood prompt recall similar to earlier one
Daimler Truck North America is recalling about 4,000 Western Star trucks because shiny parts keep detaching and falling off the hood. The resulting roadway debris could cause a crash.
The latest recall resembles one in April that inadvertently revealed the 57X on-highway truck months before the official debut in August. DTNA reported no crashes or injuries from either recall.
The recall results from an abundance of caution, DTNA said. About 1% of the 4,006 recalled trucks in the United States are suspect. Transport Canada did not list any trucks in the latest recall. It had listed 893 units as part of the April recall, which involved debonding of stainless steel hood-mounted side intake covers.
In the recall filed Wednesday with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Daimler said 49X and 47X trucks with stainless steel bezel covers on the hood could debond and potentially fall off.
The affected trucks were built from March 2019 to August 2022 with inner and outer bezels on the hood.
4 reports of trim pieces falling from Western Star Trucks
DTNA received reports of the issue in March and August. Warranty claims and field service reports showed four instances of the bezel covers falling onto the road.
DTNA authorized service facilities will remove and replace hood bezels as needed for free. The new hood bezels will be assembled at the supplier location, American Trim in Lima, Ohio, using an improved manufacturing process.
The NHTSA recall number is 22V-654. Dealers and customers will be notified of the recall on Oct. 28.
