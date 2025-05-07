What a Level 1 Inspection Looks Like (And How to Pass)

Sometimes it’s easier to avoid a roadside inspection than to survive one. And I don’t mean ducking scales or pulling illegal U-turns, I mean giving inspectors no reason to stop you in the first place. A clean truck, proper paperwork and professional presence go further than most realize when it comes to passing, or avoiding, enforcement during CVSA blitzes.

Next week, from May 14-16, the annual CVSA International Roadcheck begins. Thousands of inspectors across the U.S., Canada and Mexico will pull trucks for full Level 1 inspections. If you’re behind the wheel or managing a first truck under your authority, this is one of those moments when preparation meets pressure. So here’s what a Level 1 inspection looks like, and how to come out clean.

What is a Level 1 Inspection?

The Level 1 inspection is the gold standard — and the most thorough. It’s a 37-step process where the driver and the vehicle are scrutinized from top to bottom. Inspectors are looking for violations that can get you parked, fined or even placed out of service on the spot. Think of it like a DOT exam for your truck and logbook, only with more paperwork, less sympathy and higher stakes.



