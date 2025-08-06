What Brazil’s ‘Egg King’ Buying Hillandale Farms Means for US Eggs and Freight

Brazilian entrepreneur Ricardo Faria, dubbed the “Egg King,” has acquired one of America’s largest egg producers, Hillandale Farms, for $1.1 billion through his Global Eggs company. The March 2025 deal wrapped up in May and marks another significant foreign acquisition in the US food sector, following a pattern that has seen Smithfield Foods sold to China’s WH Group in 2013 for $4.7 billion and Anheuser-Busch acquired by Belgian-Brazilian InBev in 2008 for $52 billion.

The acquisition comes at an important time when egg prices have been volatile due to repeated bird flu outbreaks, supply chain disruptions, and fires at major production facilities. For the freight industry, this sale represents a shift in control over one of the most transportation-intensive food products in the US.

The Hillandale Empire Moves Huge Freight Volume

Hillandale Farms ranks as the fourth largest egg producer in the US, housing 18.34 million layers across production facilities in the Northeast, Midwest and Southeast. What made Hillandale unique in the industry was its fully vertically integrated operations the company controlled everything from breeding chickens and producing feed to transportation and distribution.

Hillandale operates a fleet of approximately 250 trailers to transport eggs throughout New England, from Maine down to the Carolinas, with about 40 trucks and 100 trailers primarily traveling major highways through large cities. This extensive transportation network moves millions of dozens of eggs weekly to major retailers and distributors, making it a significant player in food freight.