What Brazil’s ‘Egg King’ Buying Hillandale Farms Means for US Eggs and Freight

Brazilian entrepreneur Ricardo Faria, dubbed the “Egg King,” has acquired one of America’s largest egg producers, Hillandale Farms, for $1.1 billion through his Global Eggs company. The March 2025 deal wrapped up in May and marks another significant foreign acquisition in the US food sector, following a pattern that has seen Smithfield Foods sold to China’s WH Group in 2013 for $4.7 billion and Anheuser-Busch acquired by Belgian-Brazilian InBev in 2008 for $52 billion.
The acquisition comes at an important time when egg prices have been volatile due to repeated bird flu outbreaks, supply chain disruptions, and fires at major production facilities. For the freight industry, this sale represents a shift in control over one of the most transportation-intensive food products in the US.
The Hillandale Empire Moves Huge Freight Volume
Hillandale Farms ranks as the fourth largest egg producer in the US, housing 18.34 million layers across production facilities in the Northeast, Midwest and Southeast. What made Hillandale unique in the industry was its fully vertically integrated operations the company controlled everything from breeding chickens and producing feed to transportation and distribution.
Hillandale operates a fleet of approximately 250 trailers to transport eggs throughout New England, from Maine down to the Carolinas, with about 40 trucks and 100 trailers primarily traveling major highways through large cities. This extensive transportation network moves millions of dozens of eggs weekly to major retailers and distributors, making it a significant player in food freight.
The company’s transportation-intensive model extends beyond just egg delivery. As a fully integrated operation, Hillandale also manages:
- Feed transportation from mills to farms
- Live chicken transport between facilities
- Equipment and supply distribution
- Waste and byproduct hauling
Foreign Food Control
The Hillandale sale continues a trend of foreign control over critical US food infrastructure. China now controls more than a quarter of US pig production through Smithfield Foods, while Brazil-based JBS has a 14% market share, meaning two foreign companies control two-fifths of US pig production.
The deal will double Global Eggs’ production output, giving the combined company 2024 revenue of about $2 billion. As part of the acquisition, Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual will invest $300 million in Global Eggs in exchange for an 11% stake.
Unlike the Smithfield acquisition, which faced significant political resistance, the Hillandale sale has received minimal mainstream media coverage despite occurring during a period of elevated egg prices and supply concerns.
Hillandale has faced significant operational challenges in recent years that likely influenced the sale decision:
Bird Flu Devastation: The company’s Ohio facilities were hit by bird flu outbreaks that resulted in the culling of roughly 3 million chickens, disrupting production and requiring expensive biosecurity measures.
Catastrophic Fires: In early 2023, a fire at Hillandale’s Connecticut facility killed an estimated 100,000 hens, further straining supply.
Facility Closures: The company permanently shut down its Turner, Maine operations in December 2024, citing high costs of doing business in Maine and expensive feed transportation. Since 2015, the Maine facility had scaled down production by approximately two-thirds, from 2.3 million birds to under 500,000.
These setbacks contributed to the broader egg supply issues that have plagued American consumers, with wholesale egg prices reaching as high as $8.16 per dozen earlier this year before recent declines.
Transportation and Freight Implications
The sale has several implications for freight and transportation, especially for small carriers and owner-operators who rely on payment terms to keep their cash flow flowing. When Inbev purchased Anheuser-Busch payment terms went to 180 days, which removed many small fleet operators from the AB Inbev freight ecosystem unless they had serious backing or a terrific factor.
Brazilian Import Competition: US imports of Brazilian eggs surged 93% in February 2025, as the US has boosted imports from Brazil due to domestic supply constraints. With a Brazilian company now controlling a major US producer, questions arise about future import strategies and potential supply redirection during crises.
Vertical Integration Under Foreign Control: Hillandale’s integrated model means the new Brazilian owners control not just egg production, but the entire supply chain, including transportation networks, feed mills, and distribution systems.
Regulatory Oversight: Hillandale operates under multiple USDOT numbers across different states, with transportation operations that will now ultimately answer to foreign ownership.
Supply Chain Security: During the 2022-2023 egg crisis, Hillandale’s integrated model and transportation capabilities were crucial for maintaining supply to major markets. That infrastructure is now foreign-controlled.
The Freight Data Reality
The egg industry represents a significant portion of agricultural freight. According to industry data:
- Total truck tonnage is projected to rise from 11.27 billion tons in 2024 to 13.99 billion tons in 2035
- Agricultural freight, including perishable foods like eggs, faces increased costs with maintenance averaging $14,000 annually for owner-operators
The Brand Reality Behind Egg Production
A little-known industry reality is that many premium organic and cage-free brands source from the same large producers, with differences often coming down to feed composition and housing systems rather than entirely separate operations. Store brand trailers regularly load alongside organic name-brand eggs that sell for four to five times the price at the same grocers.
Industry analysis shows Hillandale operates as “an industrialized organic brand that focuses on profit margin rather than dedication to organic ideals,” providing outdoor access strips rather than true pasture systems. This raises questions about whether Brazilian ownership will maintain even current welfare standards.
Concentration and Control
The acquisition transforms Global Eggs into a major international player with significant presence in North America, South America, and Europe. Faria noted plans for a potential IPO of Global Eggs on the New York Stock Exchange.
US antitrust enforcers are already investigating whether America’s top egg producers are engaged in illegal price fixing, with wholesale egg prices spiking 255%. In comparison, only 15% of the egg-laying flock was killed by bird flu.
The Hillandale sale represents more than just another corporate transaction. It’s the latest transfer of critical American food infrastructure to foreign control, with significant implications for supply chains, transportation networks, and ultimately food security. The freight industry should closely monitor how these ownership changes affect routing, pricing, and supply reliability in the months ahead.
The deal’s low profile compared to previous high-profile foreign acquisitions of American food companies may reflect timing and media attention cycles. Still, the implications for transportation and food security are no less significant.