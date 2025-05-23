What SONAR Is Telling Us This Week

If you’ve been hauling freight over the last few years, you already know—this market hasn’t been kind to small carriers. Rates have been stuck low. Fuel hasn’t offered much relief. And too many loads are posted without the pay to back them up.

But this week, the data is showing signs that the market might be starting to shift. Not in a drastic way—but enough that smart carriers can get ahead of it if they understand what’s happening.

The data we’re pulling from is called SONAR. It’s FreightWaves' industry platform that shows real-time freight activity—spot rates, shipment volumes, rejection rates, and more. But we’re not going to throw a bunch of graphs at you and expect you to know what it means. We’re going to break it down in plain language so you can make better decisions with your truck and your time.