What the IEEPA SCOTUS Ruling Means for American Freight

On Friday morning, February 20, the Supreme Court of the United States delivered a ruling that constitutional scholars will study for decades. In Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump, Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for a 6-3 majority joined by Justices Gorsuch, Barrett, Sotomayor, Kagan, and Jackson, held that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not authorize the President to impose tariffs. The taxing power, Roberts wrote, belongs to Congress. Tariffs are taxes. IEEPA does not clearly grant the President the authority to levy them. Case closed.

Except it wasn’t. By Friday afternoon, President Trump had signed an executive order terminating the IEEPA tariffs, issued a proclamation under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 imposing a new 10% temporary import surcharge on all countries effective February 24, and raised it to 15% by Saturday. The Section 232 tariffs on steel, aluminum, heavy trucks, auto parts, and copper remain in full force. The suspension of duty-free de minimis treatment remains in place. The United States Trade Representative has been directed to open new Section 301 investigations.

For constitutional law, the decision was a landmark. For the freight industry, it was a starting gun.

The legal question was narrow. IEEPA, enacted in 1977, authorizes the President to “regulate… importation or exportation” during a declared national emergency. The Trump administration argued that those two words, “regulate” and “importation,” included the power to impose tariffs. The Court disagreed. Roberts cited the major questions doctrine, reasoning that Congress does not delegate “highly consequential power” through ambiguous statutory language, particularly when the power at issue involves the core congressional function of taxation.

The decision invalidated the “Liberation Day” reciprocal tariffs that had imposed rates as high as 145% on Chinese imports, the 25% fentanyl-related tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods, and the baseline 10% tariff on all imports. These tariffs had been in effect for most of 2025 and into 2026. U.S. Customs and Border Protection had collected approximately $133.5 billion in IEEPA tariff revenue as of mid-December 2025. The Penn Wharton Budget Model projects total collections through the ruling date at approximately $160 billion to $175 billion.

The Court did not order refunds. Justice Kavanaugh, in his dissent, warned that the refund process is “likely to be a mess.” He wasn’t wrong.

The refund question

More than 1,500 companies had already filed lawsuits in the U.S. Court of International Trade before the ruling. Costco filed suit in late November 2025, warning that its import entries were approaching the liquidation deadline and that refund rights could be lost if the Court didn’t act. Revlon, EssilorLuxottica, Kawasaki, Bumble Bee Foods, and Prada were among the early filers. By the time the ruling landed, nearly 2,000 importers had cases pending.

The mechanics are arcane but consequential. When goods enter the country, importers pay estimated duties. Customs then has a 314-day window to “liquidate” each entry and finalize the amount owed. Once an entry liquidates, the duty amount becomes final unless the importer has filed a timely protest or obtained a court-ordered suspension of liquidation. Companies like Costco filed precisely because that liquidation clock was running and they needed judicial protection to preserve refund rights.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Reuters the refunds “won’t be a problem if we have to do it,” but called the potential payouts “just a corporate boondoggle,” questioning whether companies like Costco would pass any recovered money back to their customers. “Costco, who’s suing the U.S. government, are they going to give the money back to their clients?” Bessent asked. TD Securities estimates the refund process will take 12 to 18 months. Trade attorneys warn it could take longer. The Court of International Trade will now determine the process, and importers who didn’t file protective lawsuits may find it more difficult to pursue their claims.

For a small motor carrier that imported truck parts from China at 145% and can’t afford a trade lawyer at the CIT, that refund might as well not exist.

Section 122 and the 150-day clock

The White House fact sheet issued the same day as the ruling framed the Section 122 proclamation as a response to “fundamental international payment problems.” Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 empowers the President to impose temporary import surcharges to address balance-of-payments deficits. The statute caps the surcharge at 15% and limits the duration to 150 days unless Congress votes to extend it.

The initial proclamation set the rate at 10%, effective at 12:01 a.m. on February 24. Eastern. By Saturday, the President had raised it to 15%, the statutory maximum. That 150-day window expires on July 24, 2026, roughly four months before the midterm elections.

Jason Miller, associate professor of supply chain management at Michigan State University and interim chair of the Department of Supply Chain Management, predicted the Section 122 move before the ink on the ruling was dry. Miller had warned that the President would move quickly to use alternative statutory authorities. He predicted a 15% tariff for up to 150 days and said he saw no chance Congress would vote to extend it. Hours later, it happened almost exactly as he described.

Miller also flagged the immediate operational consequence. Importers, he said, would have until Sunday to remove goods from bonded warehouses and foreign trade zones before the new surcharge took effect.

This is a modern-day Smokey and the Bandit, substituting imported consumer goods for bootleg beer. For drayage operators at the ports and trucking companies serving distribution centers near foreign trade zones, that meant a weekend scramble to move as much freight as possible before the clock struck midnight today.

Craig Fuller, CEO and founder of FreightWaves, was more direct about the impact on the freight market. “All hell is about to break loose in the global freight market as importers surge imports,” Fuller said. “The ports have been silent. That is about to change. Transborder shipping is about to go nuts as well.” Fuller had previously analyzed the alternative statutory tools available to the President, writing in May 2025 that Sections 122 and 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 provided the White House with limited tariff options that could reduce uncertainty by offering businesses a more predictable framework than the open-ended IEEPA authorities.

What stays, what goes, and what changes on Monday

The Section 122 proclamation contains significant exemptions. USMCA-compliant goods from Canada and Mexico are excluded. Certain critical minerals, energy products, pharmaceuticals, passenger vehicles, heavy trucks, buses, aerospace products, and some electronics are carved out. Goods already subject to Section 232 tariffs are exempt from the new surcharge to prevent stacking. Textiles and apparel from CAFTA-DR countries entering duty-free are also excluded.

That means the tariff landscape as of Monday, February 24, looks roughly like this. Chinese imports that were paying 145% under IEEPA are now subject to the 15% Section 122 surcharge, plus any Section 232 tariffs that apply to specific products. That is a massive reduction for Chinese goods not covered by Section 232. Canadian and Mexican goods that are USMCA-compliant remain duty-free. Non-USMCA goods from those countries face the 15% surcharge. Heavy trucks and buses, already subject to 25% Section 232 tariffs since November 2025, are exempt from the new surcharge entirely. Steel, aluminum, and copper tariffs under Section 232 remain in full force.

The Yale Budget Lab estimated that the post-ruling effective tariff rate dropped from 16.9% to 6.7% on a pre-substitution basis. For Chinese imports specifically, the effective rate fell by nearly two-thirds. For Canada and Mexico, the reduction was smaller because most of their trade already qualifies under USMCA.

The freight market consequences

International trade drives 16% to 25% of U.S. surface freight volume, according to ACT Research. The IEEPA tariffs had already extended the for-hire freight recession well into 2026, suppressing import volumes, compressing shipper margins, and creating what Moody’s supply chain practice lead Andrei Quinn-Barabanov described as “sourcing paralysis.” Class 8 tractor orders dropped to their lowest level since May 2020. FedEx projected a $170 million quarterly hit from the trade war. Old Dominion reported a 13% decline in fourth-quarter net profits driven by a 6.3% decline in LTL tons per day.

The American Trucking Associations had estimated that tariffs could add up to $35,000 to the cost of a new truck, amounting to a $2 billion annual tax on the industry. The Section 232 tariffs on heavy trucks and auto parts that survived the ruling keep that pressure firmly in place. Every fleet planning a truck purchase this year is still paying the tariff premium.

For the truckload spot market, the ruling could provide a short-term boost. If importers surge goods through ports and out of bonded warehouses to beat the Monday deadline, and if the reduction in tariff rates on Chinese goods stimulates new import orders over the coming weeks, spot rates for drayage and domestic distribution lanes could rise. Miller’s prediction of a flood of goods moving through the consumption channel over the weekend aligns with Fuller’s expectation that the ports are about to wake up.

The 150-day window creates a new planning problem. Shippers and carriers can’t build annual strategies around a tariff rate that expires on July 24. If Congress doesn’t extend Section 122 and the administration hasn’t established replacement tariffs under Section 301 or expanded Section 232 by then, the rate drops to zero on some of the world’s most traded goods. If the administration does manage to impose replacement tariffs, there will be another disruption cycle. Either way, the contract rate negotiations happening right now have no stable baseline to build on.

De minimis stays dead

One provision that survived in its entirety is the suspension of duty-free treatment for de minimis shipments. Before the IEEPA tariffs, shipments valued under $800 entered the United States without any duty assessment. That exemption was eliminated for all countries. The Section 122 proclamation explicitly continued the suspension.

This matters enormously for e-commerce and for the last-mile delivery networks that serve it. Chinese e-commerce platforms had built entire logistics models around the de minimis exemption, shipping individual packages directly to U.S. consumers without paying duties. The closure of that loophole redirects those goods into formal entry channels, where they’re subject to the 15% surcharge and full customs processing. That means more paperwork at the border, more involvement from customs brokers, more warehouse handling, and more domestic trucking legs to final delivery.

For USPS, UPS, FedEx, and the network of regional last-mile carriers handling cross-border parcel volume, this is a structural change in how goods enter the country, regardless of what happens to the broader tariff rates.

The Section 232 truck tax

Buried in the tariff noise is a Section 232 action that directly affects the trucking industry’s cost structure. On September 30, 2025, President Trump announced 25% tariffs on medium and heavy-duty trucks and 10% on buses, effective November 1, 2025. These tariffs were imposed under the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, not IEEPA, and are therefore completely unaffected by the Supreme Court ruling.

The American Trucking Associations estimated that the truck tariff could increase the cost of a new Class 8 tractor by up to $35,000, representing a $2 billion annual tax on the industry. For an owner-operator financing a new truck at current interest rates, that’s a meaningful increase in monthly payments. For a small fleet trying to replace aging equipment, it’s the difference between buying and waiting. And for the used truck market, it means elevated residual values that keep older, less safe equipment on the road longer.

That last point connects directly to the insurance problem I’ve been documenting in this publication. When equipment acquisition costs spike, carriers defer replacement. Older trucks have higher out-of-service rates, more mechanical failures, and worse crash outcomes. The insurance market doesn’t differentiate based on equipment age in its minimum coverage requirements. The $750,000 federal minimum doesn’t care whether your truck was built in 2020 or 2014. But the actuarial tables do.

Whats next

The White House fact sheet makes the administration’s position clear. The Section 122 surcharge is a bridge. The long-term play involves expanded Section 232 investigations and new Section 301 actions. Miller predicted the administration would get creative with Section 232 derivatives, potentially lumping machinery into a 25% tariff bin for the entire product value to effectively recreate what IEEPA and Section 232 together were doing. The USTR has been directed to launch Section 301 investigations into unreasonable and discriminatory trade practices. Those investigations require formal processes, evidence gathering, and public comment periods. They take time. But they’re on legally firmer ground than IEEPA ever was.

For the freight industry, the planning horizon just got shorter and more volatile. The tariff rates that applied on Thursday no longer apply. The rates that apply on Monday will expire in July. The rates that might apply after July depend on a combination of congressional action, USTR investigations, Section 232 expansions, and whatever the Court of International Trade decides about $175 billion in refund claims. Every contract negotiation, every capacity commitment, every import purchase order written in the next 150 days carries the asterisk of expiring tariff authority.

Jason Miller, whose predictions about the White House’s response proved accurate within hours, put it simply. “This isn’t over.”

He’s right. The Court answered the constitutional question. It didn’t answer the supply chain question. It didn’t tell the trucker waiting at the port how long the containers would keep flowing. It didn’t tell the fleet manager whether the next truck would cost $35,000 more than the last one. It didn’t tell the small carrier whether the Chinese parts in his maintenance shop will be 15% more expensive or 145% more expensive six months from now.

Those answers are coming. They’ll come from the White House, Congress, the Court of International Trade, and the USTR. But for the 3.5 million truck drivers, 39,000 freight brokers, and 500,000 motor carriers that move 72.6% of America’s freight tonnage, Friday’s ruling didn’t provide clarity. It provided a constitutional guardrail and a 150-day countdown clock. The freight keeps moving. The rules keep changing. The people who actually operate the supply chain keep adapting, because they don’t have a choice.

Regardless, the truck doesn’t stop for oral arguments.