When Cardboard Talks: What Q2 Packaging Demand Says About Your Next Freight Market For Small Carriers

Corrugated boxes, linerboard, medium, coated boxboard—this is the packaging that everything else rides in. When mills run hotter, converters buy more rolls, warehouses stack more cartons, and the truck market usually follows. When mills cool down, that heat fades out on your trailer a few weeks later. Cardboard is the heartbeat of goods demand.

The newest reads from the American Forest & Paper Association (AF&PA) give us a clean pulse check on Q2. Here’s the short version: containerboard softened, boxboard held roughly flat, operating rates ticked lower, and inventories swelled and then eased. That mix signals a goods economy that’s not collapsing—but isn’t charging ahead either. And because packaging sits upstream of retail freight by a few beats, these signals matter to your calendar and your wallet.

Let’s unpack what’s inside the numbers, connect it to what’s happening in ports, stores, and factories, and translate all of it into lanes and tactics you can actually use.

The Packaging Read: Softer Containerboard, Flat Boxboard

Two reports, same quarter, different vibes: