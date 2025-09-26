Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
NewsWhite Papers

White Paper: 2025 CX Trends in the Supply Chain 

Sponsor
·
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

Rising costs, workforce pressures, and surging customer demands are reshaping the supply chain customer experience. Traditional service models are no longer enough — executives now face the challenge of proving ROI, retaining customers, and balancing automation with human expertise.

To uncover how leaders are adapting, The DDC Group surveyed hundreds of shippers, carriers, brokers, 3PLs, and technology providers across roles and industries. The results reveal where investments are paying off, where gaps remain, and what’s next for CX strategies.

Key findings include:

  • 90% of organizations now measure ROI from CX operations
  • Retention has overtaken satisfaction as the top KPI
  • 24/7 support has shifted from premium to baseline
  • AI + human collaboration is reshaping customer interactions

Download now to benchmark your strategy and identify the priorities driving competitive advantage in 2025.

Sponsor

Sponsors occasionally contribute content tor FreightWaves.com. To qualify, the content must be properly labeled as the sponsor's content, and it must not conflict with FreightWaves editorial policies. Contact Preston Brown at pbrown@freightwaves.com for details.