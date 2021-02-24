White Paper – Case Study: MeMD Helps Trucking Company Save $34,000 Annually with Virtual Care

Decker Truck Line Inc. is a national leader in transportation and logistics with an award-winning fleet of carriers that transport refrigerated, flatbed and dry van freight throughout North America. With thousands of drivers traversing the nation’s highways year-round, it was important for Decker to provide them with quick, convenient access to healthcare services—no matter where they were traveling or what time of day (or night).

As with companies worldwide, safe and quick access to healthcare at Decker took on even greater importance amid the pandemic. Decker drivers needed simple, on-the-spot access to medical care to rule out COVID-19 or to determine the right course of action for presumed-positive employees.

This case study outlines how MeMD’s telehealth solution met all objectives while delivering nearly $34,000 in healthcare cost savings in 2020. Download the study to learn:

• The challenges Decker faced in providing 24/7 access to care during the pandemic

• How the company worked to overcome inefficiencies in healthcare use

• How Decker used telehealth services to provide employees with high-quality care while reducing absenteeism and improving health

