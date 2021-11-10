  • ITVI.USA
White Papers

White Paper: Dynamic Risk Mitigation for In-Transit Cargo

Minimize Your Supply Chain Disruptions

Wednesday, November 10, 2021
1 minute read

Risks are nothing new to in-transit cargo. Supply chains have always faced unforeseen disruptions. And an influx of data and modernization can be just as challenging…unless it is used correctly.

With IoT Technology, real-time analytics, and the digitization of supply chain operations, supply chain managers have the ability to be truly proactive. 

Sensitech’s SensiWatch® Alert Solution can alleviate the heartburn of unanticipated delays and bottlenecks within your supply chain. It can help you…

  • Collect comprehensive in-transit, hand-off and storage data 
  • Leverage advanced analytics to your advantage
  • Visualize end-to-end insight into your in-transit supply chain
  • Deliver a complete risk score assessment

…all in order to minimize supply chain disruptions and improve your timelines, your reputation, and your bottom line. 

Gain access to the four steps of Sensitech’s dynamic risk mitigation with the SeniWatch Alert Solution. Click below to download the complimentary white paper.

