White Paper: How to Manage Through FTL Market Transitions
Using Dynamic RFP's to Mitigate Rate & Service Volatility
In this white paper, the impact of market transition periods on contracts, rates and service levels are revealed. The paper takes a deep dive into the inefficiencies with the traditional RFP process and the ways in which carriers/shippers manage through these periods. Learn what shippers and carriers can do to adapt at the speed required to keep up with today’s market while softening the impact of market volatility.