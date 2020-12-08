Sonar Logo FreightWaves Passport Logo
  • ITVI.USA
    15,815.390
    -52.250
    -0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    25.130
    -0.270
    -1.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,780.770
    -48.780
    -0.3%
  • TLT.USA
    2.710
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.890
    0.260
    9.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.930
    -0.150
    -4.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.280
    0.100
    8.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.000
    -0.210
    -6.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.750
    0.120
    7.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.280
    -0.080
    -2.4%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    5.000
    4.1%
White Paper: How to Manage Through FTL Market Transitions

Using Dynamic RFP's to Mitigate Rate & Service Volatility

In this white paper, the impact of market transition periods on contracts, rates and service levels are revealed. The paper takes a deep dive into the inefficiencies with the traditional RFP process and the ways in which carriers/shippers manage through these periods. Learn what shippers and carriers can do to adapt at the speed required to keep up with today’s market while softening the impact of market volatility.

Photo of Sponsor

Sponsor

Sponsors occasionally contribute content tor FreightWaves.com. To qualify, the content must be properly labeled as the sponsor's content, and it must not conflict with FreightWaves editorial policies. Contact Preston Brown at pbrown@freightwaves.com for details.

