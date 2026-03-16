White Paper- Launching AI Coworkers: A Guide to Better Visibility

Freight visibility has improved greatly in recent years, but operations teams still spend time chasing updates, resolving tracking gaps, and collecting missing documents.

The Descartes MacroPoint OpsForce AI Launch Guide shows how digital coworkers powered by agentic AI can automate repetitive exception management in visibility workflows—eliminating manual intervention and helping teams move toward scalable “do-nothing visibility.”

In this guide, you’ll learn:

What digital co-workers are and how they work

A straightforward 3-step plan to launch AI co-workers in visibility workflows

to launch AI co-workers in visibility workflows How to set guardrails for safe, consistent automation

Download the guide to learn how Descartes can help improve operations with AI coworkers.