White Paper: Logistics Tech in Chicago 2022

The World Business Chicago (WBC) report, Logistics Tech in Chicago 2022, is available for download. Chicago has a long history of being at the crossroads of transportation, distribution and logistics.

Today, central location, diverse talent pipeline, and legacy infrastructure—coupled with tech and innovation— are rapidly driving expansion and growth.

Download the report and read why Chicago continues to be the leading hub of movement— transporting people, goods, and new technologies across the nation and around the world, and how WBC can help you access capital, talent and space.