  • ITVI.USA
    12,028.790
    -167.700
    -1.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.985
    0.009
    0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    10.660
    -0.050
    -0.5%
  • OTVI.USA
    12,090.360
    -156.620
    -1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.710
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.930
    -0.090
    -3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.800
    -0.080
    -4.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.280
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.140
    -0.070
    -3.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.990
    -0.100
    -3.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    124.000
    1.000
    0.8%
  • ITVI.USA
    12,028.790
    -167.700
    -1.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.985
    0.009
    0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    10.660
    -0.050
    -0.5%
  • OTVI.USA
    12,090.360
    -156.620
    -1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.710
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.930
    -0.090
    -3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.800
    -0.080
    -4.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.280
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.140
    -0.070
    -3.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.990
    -0.100
    -3.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    124.000
    1.000
    0.8%
White Papers

White Paper: Logistics Tech in Chicago 2022

Photo of Sponsor SponsorTuesday, April 19, 2022
Less than a minute

The World Business Chicago (WBC) report, Logistics Tech in Chicago 2022, is available for download. Chicago has a long history of being at the crossroads of transportation, distribution and logistics.

Today, central location, diverse talent pipeline, and legacy infrastructure—coupled with tech and innovation— are rapidly driving expansion and growth.

Download the report and read why Chicago continues to be the leading hub of movement— transporting people, goods, and new technologies across the nation and around the world, and how WBC can help you access capital, talent and space.

Register today for the Future of Supply Chain #FOSC22

The leading voices in supply chain are coming to Rogers, Arkansas, on May 9-10.

*limited term pricing available.

Learn More
Tags
Photo of Sponsor SponsorTuesday, April 19, 2022
Less than a minute
Photo of Sponsor

Sponsor

Sponsors occasionally contribute content tor FreightWaves.com. To qualify, the content must be properly labeled as the sponsor's content, and it must not conflict with FreightWaves editorial policies. Contact Preston Brown at pbrown@freightwaves.com for details.