White Paper: Proven Ways to Increase Fleet Safety and Profitability with Analytics

Modern fleets leverage data to boost efficiency, productivity, and profitability. The intelligent Solera Fleet Platform and SmartDrive SmartIQ® analytics provide unprecedented insights into driving performance, helping fleets save fuel, reduce expenses, and improve safety.

Achieve Your Business Goals with SmartIQ

SmartIQ analytics transforms complex data into actionable insights for driver, vehicle, and operational performance. Fleet managers use SmartIQ to identify trends, set benchmarks, and coach behavior, improving efficiency, reducing risk, and increasing profitability.

Key goals achievable with SmartIQ:

Reduce Collisions Through Coaching: SmartIQ’s Interactive Safety KPIs report helps identify and eliminate risky driving behaviors. Improve Driver Retention and Reduce Turnover: The SmartIQ Driver Scorecard assesses safe driving performance and fuel efficiency, aiding in top-driver recognition. Optimize Fuel Economy & Lower Idling Expenses: The SmartIQ Idling Analysis report pinpoints drivers with high idling expenses and their root causes.

Solera’s SmartIQ analytics empowers fleet managers to understand comprehensive fleet performance. Its built-in leading performance indicators enable trend identification and behavior coaching that directly impacts your bottom line.

