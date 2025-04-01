White Paper: State of the Industry – April 2025

The April 2025 “State of the Industry Report” — presented in affiliation with Ryder — shares an in-depth overview across the trucking, maritime and intermodal markets, as well as what to expect in the coming weeks. The data contained within the report provides breakdowns of capacity, volumes and rates.

In this report, you will find:

Truckload demand has waned in March but should soon see a boost from seasonal pressures and import volumes.

Intermodal demand has fully recovered from its February lull and is continuing to take market share away from trucking, given its alternative use as short-term storage.

Ocean spot rates are in freefall, as the confluence of increased capacity and softer demand is exerting enormous downward pressure.

Though most macroeconomic data is still quite positive, sentiment has plummeted among consumers and producers alike.

Continued resilience in the labor market led the Federal Open Market Committee to maintain its wait-and-see approach to interest rates in March, with remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell implying that the impact of tariffs will influence future policy to a high degree.

Download the complimentary report today to access the full insights.