White Paper: State of the Industry – July 2026

The July 2026 “State of the Industry Report” — presented in affiliation with Ryder — shares an in-depth overview across the trucking, maritime and intermodal markets, as well as what to expect in the coming weeks. The data contained within the report provides breakdowns of capacity, volumes and rates.

In this report, you will find:

Spot rates, rejection rates, and volumes all reached new annual highs, signaling strong seasonal demand and constrained capacity

Ongoing barriers to entry and limited fleet expansion are keeping capacity tight and remain the primary driver of rising rates

Spot rates significantly outpacing contract rates. The widening spread is creating upward pressure on contract pricing and increasing routing guide disruption

Tariff uncertainty is pulling forward ocean shipments, driving an early peak and increased freight volumes across modes

Strong volume growth and lower fuel exposure continue to make intermodal an attractive option versus truckload

Elevated CPI (~4.2%) and PPI (~6.5%) indicate continued upward pressure on transportation and supply chain costs

Manufacturing expansion and data center construction support freight demand, while housing and consumer sentiment remain weak

Download the complimentary report today to access the full insights.