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White Paper: State of the Industry – July 2026

Sponsor
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The July 2026 “State of the Industry Report” — presented in affiliation with Ryder — shares an in-depth overview across the trucking, maritime and intermodal markets, as well as what to expect in the coming weeks. The data contained within the report provides breakdowns of capacity, volumes and rates.

In this report, you will find:

  • Spot rates, rejection rates, and volumes all reached new annual highs, signaling strong seasonal demand and constrained capacity
  • Ongoing barriers to entry and limited fleet expansion are keeping capacity tight and remain the primary driver of rising rates
  • Spot rates significantly outpacing contract rates. The widening spread is creating upward pressure on contract pricing and increasing routing guide disruption
  • Tariff uncertainty is pulling forward ocean shipments, driving an early peak and increased freight volumes across modes
  • Strong volume growth and lower fuel exposure continue to make intermodal an attractive option versus truckload
  • Elevated CPI (~4.2%) and PPI (~6.5%) indicate continued upward pressure on transportation and supply chain costs
  • Manufacturing expansion and data center construction support freight demand, while housing and consumer sentiment remain weak

Download the complimentary report today to access the full insights.

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July 15, 2026
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Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.

October 27, 2026 – October 28, 2026
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AI Supply Chain AI Symposium Jul 15 • The Old Post • Chicago, IL

Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.

The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
FreightTech F3: Future of Freight Festival Oct 27 – Oct 28 • The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN

Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.

The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now

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Sponsors occasionally contribute content tor FreightWaves.com. To qualify, the content must be properly labeled as the sponsor's content, and it must not conflict with FreightWaves editorial policies. Contact Preston Brown at pbrown@freightwaves.com for details.