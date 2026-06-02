White Paper: State of the Industry – June 2026

The June 2026 “State of the Industry Report” — presented in affiliation with Ryder — shares an in-depth overview across the trucking, maritime and intermodal markets, as well as what to expect in the coming weeks. The data contained within the report provides breakdowns of capacity, volumes and rates.

In this report, you will find:

Freight market remains volatile and capacity-sensitive: Disruptions like Roadcheck quickly drove tender rejections and spot rates higher, highlighting an unstable, supply-constrained environment.

Spot rates are outpacing contract rates: A widening gap is pulling capacity into the spot market, increasing rejection rates and signaling upward pricing pressure for shippers.

Demand is stable but not strong: Freight demand remains flat overall, with limited import activity and cautious shipper ordering due to inflation concerns.

Inflation continues to impact transportation costs: Elevated fuel and broader input costs (PPI ~6%) are contributing to higher freight rates and economic uncertainty.

Capacity tightening persists: Ongoing carrier exits and stricter broker vetting are reducing available capacity, creating longer-term upward rate pressure.

Modal shifts and cost strategies emerging: Shippers are leveraging intermodal and LTL to secure capacity, even at higher unit costs, as truckload tightens.

Growth pockets offset broader softness: Data center construction is driving strong flatbed demand, while housing remains weak and consumer sentiment continues to decline.

Download the complimentary report today to access the full insights.