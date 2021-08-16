  • ITVI.USA
  • ITVI.USA
    15,758.780
    136.010
    0.9%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.792
    0.017
    0.6%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.580
    0.020
    0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,745.620
    134.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.210
    -0.070
    -2.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.190
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.320
    -0.240
    -15.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.380
    -0.040
    -1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.190
    -0.030
    -1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.900
    -0.180
    -4.4%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    0.000
    0%
White Paper – The Ultimate Guide – Freight Forwarders & Digitization: Part 4: Global Price Management (GPM)

Get the Fourth Installment in the Series: Global Price Management

Photo of Sponsor SponsorMonday, August 16, 2021
Less than a minute

A new class of digital solutions for forwarders has emerged called Global Price Management (GPM) that is helping forwarders differentiate their service offering and improve the bottom line.

Filled with easy-to-understand take-aways, this installment covers how digital forwarders are ensuring they stay profitable while thrilling their customers with competitive and accurate quotes, shipment choice, and digital customer experience!

Topics include:

  • What is GPM and why it is a critical differentiating factor for digital forwarders
  • A success story from a forwarder was able to deliver better customer rates with visibility to margins
  • A side-by-side comparison of legacy practices versus results of best-in-class Global Price Management
  • Steps that you can take now to become a digital forwarder
