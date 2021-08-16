White Papers
White Paper – The Ultimate Guide – Freight Forwarders & Digitization: Part 4: Global Price Management (GPM)
A new class of digital solutions for forwarders has emerged called Global Price Management (GPM) that is helping forwarders differentiate their service offering and improve the bottom line.
Filled with easy-to-understand take-aways, this installment covers how digital forwarders are ensuring they stay profitable while thrilling their customers with competitive and accurate quotes, shipment choice, and digital customer experience!
Topics include:
- What is GPM and why it is a critical differentiating factor for digital forwarders
- A success story from a forwarder was able to deliver better customer rates with visibility to margins
- A side-by-side comparison of legacy practices versus results of best-in-class Global Price Management
- Steps that you can take now to become a digital forwarder