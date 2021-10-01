  • ITVI.USA
White Papers

White Paper: When and Why Should I Cost Model?

Friday, October 1, 2021
Less than a minute

Cost modelling is leveraged by the most competitive and profitable transportation organizations. Whether it is a private fleet for grocery deliveries, dedicated bulk tankers in the chemical industry or a retailer managing inbound via less-than-truckload (LTL) and parcel, cost modelling is the analysis to identify cost reduction opportunities. Understanding and developing an accurate and robust cost model enables a variety of analyses, based on everyday real-world use cases, to increase efficiencies and profitability within a transportation network.

This white paper outlines five different use case categories to leverage cost modelling:
• Accurate pricing
• Go-to-market analysis
• Cost-to-serve analysis
• Network modelling
• Transportation modelling

