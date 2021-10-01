White Paper: When and Why Should I Cost Model?

Cost modelling is leveraged by the most competitive and profitable transportation organizations. Whether it is a private fleet for grocery deliveries, dedicated bulk tankers in the chemical industry or a retailer managing inbound via less-than-truckload (LTL) and parcel, cost modelling is the analysis to identify cost reduction opportunities. Understanding and developing an accurate and robust cost model enables a variety of analyses, based on everyday real-world use cases, to increase efficiencies and profitability within a transportation network.

This white paper outlines five different use case categories to leverage cost modelling:

• Accurate pricing

• Go-to-market analysis

• Cost-to-serve analysis

• Network modelling

• Transportation modelling

