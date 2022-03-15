White Papers
White Paper: Where Fintech Becomes Part of the Freight Tech Stack
Businesses must innovate to stay in business, and nowhere is this more keenly felt than in the world of freight. Payments have taken a sharp turn for players in this world, as physical checks have become untrustworthy, uneconomical, and out of date. Now, fintech has a very clear role to play.
In this white paper, we cover this in detail, discussing:
- The unique challenges of freight
- How fintech can already meet those challenges head on
- Where fintech can help freight grow
