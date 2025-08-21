Why the First 30 Days with a New Driver Are the Most Important You’ll Ever Manage

If you’re a fleet owner, owner operator, or small carrier trying to build a team that lasts, listen up: what happens in the first 30 days with a new driver doesn’t just impact their performance—it determines whether they’ll still be with you 6 months from now.

And that’s exactly why our most recent Playbook Masterclass focused on the systems, structure, and steps you need to get those first 30 days right.

We host a brand-new masterclass every two weeks inside the Playbook, but this one was too important not to spotlight. Because too many fleets are bleeding talent, wasting time, and leaving money on the table simply because they haven’t built a real onboarding system.

This class changed that.