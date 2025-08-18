Why You Should Be Scoring Every Broker You Work With

Most carriers hustle for good freight, good rates, and good relationships—but never stop to ask whether their brokers are holding up their end. It’s easy to assume that all brokers deserve your capacity. But the truth is, some brokers are hurting your margins more than they’re helping your business. And if you’re not tracking it, you won’t know until it’s too late.

Let’s flip the script. Brokers grade you. They track on-time performance, responsiveness, driver behavior, and even the tone of your emails. Every call, every load, they’re building a profile. Shouldn’t you be doing the same?

A Broker Scorecard Puts You Back in Control

You don’t need to build a fancy system or use expensive software. All you need is a consistent way to evaluate the people who handle your freight. You’re a business, not just a DOT number. And you deserve to work with partners—not problems.

If you’ve ever been ghosted during a live unload, denied detention because the broker “forgot to log it,” or chased payment 45 days after delivery, you already know the cost of poor broker relationships.