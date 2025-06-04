Will NHTSA’s Anti-Drunk-Driving Tech Mandate Survive 2025?

Back in January 2024, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released an Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPRM) calling for a Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) that would mandate impaired-driving detection systems in every new passenger vehicle sold in the United States. Born from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (passed in late 2021), the proposal aimed to combat the 13,000-plus annual deaths caused by alcohol-impaired driving with passive detection systems built directly into cars.
Now it’s June 2025 and we’re still waiting.
Eighteen thousand public comments later, with no clear implementation update. No final rule. No rollout plan. Just a quick review behind the scenes as political priorities shift in Washington.
The timing couldn’t be more uncertain. President Donald Trump, now returned to office, has a deeply personal disdain for alcohol due to the death of his brother, Fred Trump, Jr., who in 1981 at the age of 42, died from a heart attack caused by his alcohol use. President Trump has also championed deregulation and railed against federal overreach in the private sector. The question now hanging over this initiative is: Will his administration kill the mandate, slow-walk it or push forward with modifications?
What Was Proposed?
NHTSA’s early 2024 filing didn’t propose a specific technology. It proposed a performance standard. This would allow automakers to choose from a range of solutions:
- Breath-based alcohol interlocks.
- Touch sensors.
- Driver monitoring systems using cameras.
- Behavioral analytics for drowsiness or distraction.
NHTSA even broadened the scope beyond alcohol. its notice expanded coverage to include drowsy and distracted driving, arguably more common and complicated to regulate. This drew both praise and criticism. Critics argued that detection methods for drowsiness and distraction vary too widely to be regulated with a one-size-fits-all mandate.
What’s the Current Status?
Right now, NHTSA is in the rule review phase. With a presidential transition, it’s unclear whether the proposal will move forward. Key issues include:
- Cost to OEMs and consumers.
- False positives and liability concerns.
- Privacy and surveillance fears.
- Implementation feasibility by 2026.
Although GM publicly stated it’s ready to implement impairment-detection tech, other manufacturers have been quieter. As of mid-2025, no formal regulation has been issued — just public comment summaries, stakeholder meetings and ongoing reviews.
What Does This Mean for Fleets and CDL Drivers?
While the proposed FMVSS applies only to new passenger vehicles, fleets should monitor the regulatory horizon.
CDL holders face stricter standards than the general public. Under 49 CFR 392.5, a CDL driver operating a vehicle over 26,001 pounds can be put out of service for any detectable alcohol. The Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) limit for commercial drivers is 0.04%, half that of the general public. Any measurable alcohol during on-duty status, even if below 0.04, can lead to immediate enforcement action.
As detection systems evolve, especially as litigation pressures grow, fleets may face pressure to adopt similar tech voluntarily. Dashcams, biometric sensors and driver wellness programs are already laying the groundwork. The insurance market may not wait for a mandate.
Is It Still Going to Happen?
The future of this rule rests on three pivots:
- Will NHTSA push a final rule before the 2026 target implementation date?
- Will the Trump administration support, delay or strike it down?
- Will automakers begin adopting the tech regardless, due to liability and market pressure?
There’s no clear answer yet. What is clear is that drunk driving deaths are still rising, and both the public and private sectors are actively seeking solutions. Whether this takes the form of federal mandates, OEM-led features or fleet-driven initiatives, the road to real-time impairment detection is already paved; it’s just a question of who gets there first and how.
We may be watching the beginning of one of the most controversial vehicle safety regulations in decades or the quiet death of another ambitious government mandate. Either way, fleets and safety managers would do well to prepare, because the margin for error in impaired driving is evaporating fast and technology is watching.