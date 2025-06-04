Will NHTSA’s Anti-Drunk-Driving Tech Mandate Survive 2025?

Back in January 2024, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released an Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPRM) calling for a Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) that would mandate impaired-driving detection systems in every new passenger vehicle sold in the United States. Born from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (passed in late 2021), the proposal aimed to combat the 13,000-plus annual deaths caused by alcohol-impaired driving with passive detection systems built directly into cars.

Now it’s June 2025 and we’re still waiting.

Eighteen thousand public comments later, with no clear implementation update. No final rule. No rollout plan. Just a quick review behind the scenes as political priorities shift in Washington.

The timing couldn’t be more uncertain. President Donald Trump, now returned to office, has a deeply personal disdain for alcohol due to the death of his brother, Fred Trump, Jr., who in 1981 at the age of 42, died from a heart attack caused by his alcohol use. President Trump has also championed deregulation and railed against federal overreach in the private sector. The question now hanging over this initiative is: Will his administration kill the mandate, slow-walk it or push forward with modifications?



