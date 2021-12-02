Wilson Logistics’ Western operations acquired by nation’s biggest furniture retailer

Ashley Furniture confirmed to FreightWaves that it has entered into an agreement to acquire certain assets from asset-based logistics provider Wilson Logistics. An affiliate of Ashley Distribution Services (ADS) inked the deal on Nov. 22.

Terms of the financial transaction were not disclosed. The deal remains subject to regulatory approval but is expected to close by the end of the year.

Springfield, Missouri-based Wilson Logistics has a truckload fleet of over 1,200 trucks serving the western U.S. The family-owned company began more than 40 years ago as Wil-Trans and has grown its geography, notably in the Pacific Northwest, and service offerings through the acquisitions of Jim Palmer Trucking, O&S Trucking, RJ’s Transportation, Haney Truck Line and most recently Market Transport.

Before the round of acquisitions began in 2014, the company ran a fleet of 175 trucks. It now provides full TL, heavy-haul and high-cube freight out of multiple locations, which offer yard management services as well. The company also operates dedicated fleets and provides power-only options.

The deal will “expand ADS’ brokerage and distribution operations in the western United States,” the statement continued. “We are excited to welcome members of the Wilson team, as we continue to service existing customers and expand upon the strong legacy established by Wilson.”

Wisconsin-based parent company Ashley Furniture Industries is the largest manufacturer of home furnishings in the world, with over 20,000 storefronts in 155 countries. The company handles all phases of the process from design through fulfillment. Its retail operation, Ashley HomeStore, has more than 1,070 locations in 60 countries.

Vertical integration is one way to minimize the obstacles of a congested supply chain.

In early November, American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) acquired third-party fulfillment provider Quiet Logistics in a $350 million deal. The deal allows Quiet Logistics to continue to serve its other customers in addition to AEO. That transaction followed AEO’s August acquisition of Seattle-based parcel-delivery company AirTerra.

