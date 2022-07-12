  • DTS.USA
XPO factors reliability into name of spinoff

RXO will be name of brokerage, final-mile, managed transport business

Photo of Mark Solomon Mark SolomonTuesday, July 12, 2022
1 minute read
XPO Logistics, based in Greenwich, Connecticut, plans to spin off its truck brokerage, final-mile and managed transportation businesses by the end of 2022. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: XPO) said Tuesday that it has chosen RXO for the name of the company it plans to spin off later this year.

Greenwich, Connecticut-based XPO plans to spin off its truck brokerage, final-mile and managed transportation businesses by the end of 2022. It is looking to sell its freight forwarding business, which was originally part of the spinoff. It also plans to either sell or publicly list its European operations.

When the spinoff, sales or listings are complete, XPO will be a pure-play North American LTL provider.

The new name was chosen to associate the letter R with the spinoff’s reputation for reliability, XPO said.

“Our spinoff now has a name — RXO — bringing it one step closer to becoming a stand-alone industry leader,” said XPO Chairman and CEO Brad Jacobs in the announcement. “Our best-in-class truck brokerage business will be the keystone of RXO’s asset-light platform, poised to continue to take share of a growing market.”

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes XPO Logistics (No. 8).

Photo of Mark Solomon

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.

