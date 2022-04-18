XPO opening 2 LTL terminals

XPO Logistics Inc. said Monday that it will open two LTL terminals to bring its North American terminal network count to 294.

XPO (NYSE: XPO) will open a facility in Adelanto, California, in San Bernardino County. The 51,500-square-foot facility, which includes 99 dock doors and a freight assembly center, is expected to open this month. The second facility, in Conley, Georgia, near Atlanta, has 55,000 square feet, 97 doors and a freight assembly center. It is expected to open in May.

Last October, XPO announced a five-point strategy to improve LTL efficiency and profits. Besides the additional doors, the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it would fully deploy its proprietary pricing technology, expand the number of graduates from its truck driver training program and increase trailer production at its facility in Arkansas.

The two openings bring to 345 the number of doors added since the plan took effect. It plans to add 900 doors across its network by the end of next year.

Read more

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes XPO Logistics (No. 8).