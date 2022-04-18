  • ITVI.USA
Less than TruckloadNewsTrucking

XPO opening 2 LTL terminals

Facilities in California and Georgia bring network to 294

Photo of Mark Solomon Mark SolomonMonday, April 18, 2022
A white tractor-trailer with the logo of XPO Logistics
XPO says it will add 2 LTL terminals by end of May (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

XPO Logistics Inc. said Monday that it will open two LTL terminals to bring its North American terminal network count to 294.

XPO (NYSE: XPO) will open a facility in Adelanto, California, in San Bernardino County. The 51,500-square-foot facility, which includes 99 dock doors and a freight assembly center, is expected to open this month. The second facility, in Conley, Georgia, near Atlanta, has 55,000 square feet, 97 doors and a freight assembly center. It is expected to open in May. 

Last October, XPO announced a five-point strategy to improve LTL efficiency and profits. Besides the additional doors, the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it would fully deploy its proprietary pricing technology, expand the number of graduates from its truck driver training program and increase trailer production at its facility in Arkansas.

The two openings bring to 345 the number of doors added since the plan took effect. It plans to add 900 doors across its network by the end of next year.

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes XPO Logistics (No. 8).

Photo of Mark Solomon Mark SolomonMonday, April 18, 2022
Photo of Mark Solomon

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.