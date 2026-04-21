You Delivered That Load Three Weeks Ago. Here Is Why You Still Do Not Have the Money — and What to Do About It.

Here is a number that does not get talked about enough: we have seen a some small carriers that have somewhere between $40,000 and $100,000 in completed work sitting as unpaid invoices at any given time. That money has been earned. The load moved. The delivery was made. The BOL is signed. The money simply has not arrived yet — because the broker or shipper has 30, 60, or sometimes 90 days to send it, and most of them use every day of that window.

That unpaid balance is not just an accounting line. It is the reason a carrier turns down a good load because they cannot front the expenses to run it. It is the reason a truck sits when it should be rolling. It is the reason decisions about hiring, equipment, and growth get made based on what is in the checking account today rather than what the business has actually earned.

Understanding how to manage that gap — and which tools cost you the least to close it — is one of the most important financial decisions a small carrier makes. Most carriers are making it poorly.

The default setting for most small carriers is to invoice and wait. The broker pays in 30 days, or 45, or whenever they get around to it — and the carrier floats the cost of operations in the meantime on whatever cash is in the account. When the account runs thin, they take whatever load pays fastest instead of whatever load pays best.

That last sentence is where the money goes. A carrier who is cash-strapped takes a $2.20 per mile load from a broker who will pay in a week instead of a $2.60 per mile load from a shipper who pays in 45 days. Over a year, across dozens of those decisions, the difference between running tight and running with working capital is not just the float cost. It is the quality of the freight the carrier can afford to book.

Doing nothing about the payment gap is not a neutral choice. It is a choice to let the cash constraint drive your load selection — and load selection driven by cash desperation consistently produces worse revenue per mile than load selection driven by what the market will actually bear.

Quick Pay: What It Is and What It Actually Costs

Quick pay is the most common first step carriers take when they realize waiting on invoices is costing them money. Almost every major broker offers it. The concept is simple: instead of waiting 30 days, you get paid in two to five business days — and the broker takes a percentage off the top for the privilege.

That percentage ranges from 1% to 5% depending on the broker, the load, and what they feel like charging that day. There is no standardization. The fee on a $2,000 load at a 2% quick pay rate is $40. At 4%, it is $80. At 5%, it is $100. Per load, those numbers sound manageable. Run the math across a full year and the picture changes.

A carrier generating $20,000 per month in gross revenue and using quick pay at an average of 3% is paying $600 per month — $7,200 per year — to access money they have already earned. That is not a financing cost. That is a penalty for doing business with brokers who built their payment terms around their own cash flow management, not yours.

There are three other problems with quick pay beyond the fee.

First, it only works for brokers who offer it. Smaller brokers, regional brokers, and direct shippers often do not have quick pay programs. If your quick pay broker does not have the load you need, you cannot take the load and get paid fast. Your cash flow tool is also a load selection restriction.

Second, it is slower than it sounds. Quick pay typically processes in two to five business days after you submit complete paperwork — BOL, signed POD, rate confirmation, invoice, all of it. Submit on Friday, you may not see money until Wednesday or Thursday of the following week. During peak holiday periods or when broker back-office teams are backed up, that window stretches.

Third, the fees are inconsistent and hard to budget around. A 2% quick pay from one broker and a 4% from another on consecutive loads creates an accounting variable that compounds into real money over time and makes it nearly impossible to accurately project monthly cash flow.

Factoring: What It Actually Is

Freight factoring is frequently described in terms that make it sound more complicated than it is. Strip it down: you deliver a load, you send your invoice to a factoring company instead of waiting for the broker to pay, and the factoring company sends you 90% to 97% of the invoice value — usually within 24 hours, sometimes same day. The factoring company then collects from the broker directly when the invoice comes due.

You got paid. The factoring company gets their fee when the broker eventually pays. The broker relationship stays intact. The only change is that payment collection has been outsourced to someone whose entire business model is built around doing it efficiently.

The fee structure is different from quick pay in one important way: it is consistent. A factoring company charges the same percentage on every invoice — typically 1.5% to 4% in 2026 — regardless of which broker the load came from or what day of the week you submit. That consistency makes it possible to actually budget your cash flow, which is something that quick pay’s variable fee structure makes nearly impossible.

The practical advantages over doing nothing or relying on quick pay are significant. Factoring works with any approved broker or shipper — not just the ones offering a quick pay program. It pays in 24 hours rather than two to five business days. And for carriers without established credit history, factoring approval is based on the creditworthiness of the brokers and shippers you are hauling for, not your personal credit score. A carrier three months into their own authority who cannot get a business line of credit can get factoring based on the payment history of the brokers in their lane.

The factoring company also runs credit checks on brokers before they purchase your invoice. That last part matters in a market where broker failures are not rare. A factoring company that declines to purchase an invoice from a specific broker is telling you something about that broker’s financial health that you otherwise would not know until the check stopped clearing.

The Factoring Contract Traps to Avoid

Factoring has a well-documented reputation for predatory contract terms that carriers sign without reading closely enough. The fee percentage is usually the honest part of the arrangement. The traps tend to be everywhere else.

Watch for these specifically.

Long-term contracts with early termination fees. Some factoring agreements lock you in for 12 to 24 months with termination penalties that can run into thousands of dollars if you want to switch providers or stop factoring. Month-to-month arrangements cost slightly more per invoice but preserve your ability to exit without penalty. If a factoring company is pushing hard for a long-term commitment, ask why their service is not worth staying for voluntarily.

Monthly minimums. Some contracts require you to factor a minimum dollar amount of invoices per month — and charge you the fee on that minimum whether you factor that volume or not. A carrier who has a slow month or takes a direct shipper load outside the factoring relationship may owe fees on volume they never factored. Read this clause carefully before signing anything.

Recourse versus non-recourse — and what non-recourse actually means. Non-recourse factoring means the factoring company assumes the risk if a broker does not pay. That sounds like full protection, but many non-recourse agreements only cover broker bankruptcy or business closure — not a broker who disputes the invoice, claims a short delivery, or simply refuses to pay. True non-recourse, which covers any non-payment regardless of reason, costs more but provides the actual protection the term implies. Ask specifically: “If the broker refuses to pay and does not go bankrupt, who is responsible for the invoice?” The answer to that question tells you what you are actually buying.

ACH fees, wire fees, same-day funding fees. A factoring company advertising 2% rates and then charging $15 per ACH and $35 per wire on every transaction is not offering 2% factoring. They are offering 2% plus a per-transaction fee that compounds across every invoice you submit. Get the total cost of the arrangement in writing, including every fee, before comparing providers.

The Math on Quick Pay Versus Factoring

For a carrier running $20,000 per month in gross revenue across roughly 15 to 20 loads, the comparison looks like this.

Quick pay at an average of 3% across all loads: $600 per month, with two to five day payment speed, limited to brokers who offer it, with variable fees that make monthly cash flow projection unreliable.

Factoring at 2.5% across all loads: $500 per month, with 24-hour payment speed, available for any approved broker or shipper, with consistent fees that make monthly cash flow projectable.

The factoring option in this scenario is both cheaper and faster. But the real advantage is not the $100 per month in fee savings. It is load selection freedom. A carrier with factoring in place can book the best-paying load in their lane regardless of which broker is posting it, because their cash flow is not dependent on that broker’s quick pay program. A carrier dependent on quick pay can only run fast money from brokers who offer it — which is a load selection constraint that costs far more than $100 per month in lost revenue per mile over a full year.

What to Do With the Cash Once You Have It

Most discussions about cash flow management in trucking stop at how to get the money faster. The less-discussed question is what to do with it once you have it — because having working capital and deploying it productively are two different skills.

The carriers running healthy small businesses in 2026 are treating cash flow as a planning tool, not just a survival mechanism. When invoices are turning over in 24 hours instead of 45 days, the math changes on what decisions you can afford to make. You can be selective about loads without the anxiety of wondering if the checking account will cover Friday’s payroll. You can negotiate better rates because you are not desperate. You can hold a load position for a day to find better backhaul instead of taking whatever is leaving the market.

The goal of getting paid faster is not just to have more money in the account. It is to stop making the financial decisions that a cash-strapped carrier makes and start making the ones that a well-capitalized carrier makes. Those two operators are running in the same market. The difference in their outcomes is not luck — it is whether the payment structure they set up is working for their business or against it.