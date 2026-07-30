Your Freight Funnel Is Leaking Margin; What Your Reports Won’t Show

Most fleets run on speed, not structure: whoever’s fastest at the keyboard wins the load, regardless of what it actually does for the fleet. Revenue looks fine on paper. But somewhere between the inbox, the load board, and the dispatch desk, your best freight is walking away; and it’s not the loads you took that are the problem. It’s the ones you never evaluated.

That’s not a failure you can see in a margin report. It’s decision debt — and it makes the difference between a good quarter and a great one.

This guide names the four points where a real freight funnel breaks down and shows what separates fleets protecting their margin from fleets just staying busy.

Get the Guide. Fix Your Intake Funnel.