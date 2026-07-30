Your Freight Funnel Is Leaking Margin; What Your Reports Won’t Show

Most fleets run on speed, not structure: whoever’s fastest at the keyboard wins the load, regardless of what it actually does for the fleet. Revenue looks fine on paper. But somewhere between the inbox, the load board, and the dispatch desk, your best freight is walking away; and it’s not the loads you took that are the problem. It’s the ones you never evaluated.
That’s not a failure you can see in a margin report. It’s decision debt — and it makes the difference between a good quarter and a great one.
This guide names the four points where a real freight funnel breaks down and shows what separates fleets protecting their margin from fleets just staying busy.
Get the Guide. Fix Your Intake Funnel.
Brokerage Compliance Symposium
The day before F3. Every compliance issue you face - fraud exposure, carrier liability, FMCSA rules, cargo theft, insurance gaps - navigated by attorneys and operators defining best practices in a changing industry.
F3 Awards Dinner
The night before F3. FreightTech100 companies honored. FreightTech 25 and Shipper of Choice winners revealed live. Cocktail reception into dinner and live music - 300 industry leaders in one purpose-built room.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
The day before F3. Every compliance issue you face - fraud exposure, carrier liability, FMCSA rules, cargo theft, insurance gaps - navigated by attorneys and operators defining best practices in a changing industry.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now
The night before F3. FreightTech100 companies honored. FreightTech 25 and Shipper of Choice winners revealed live. Cocktail reception into dinner and live music - 300 industry leaders in one purpose-built room.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now