‘You’re Out’: FMCSA Cracks Down on English Proficiency Rules for CDL Drivers

If you’re running a fleet or managing drivers in 2025, you'd better speak up, literally. On Tuesday, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration issued new guidance that officially reawakens enforcement of the English Language Proficiency (ELP) rule found in 49 CFR § 391.11(b)(2). This time, there’s real bite behind the bark: Starting June 25, drivers who can’t pass a new two-part ELP roadside test could be placed out of service on the spot.

This move follows Executive Order 14286 signed by President Donald Trump, titled “Enforcing Commonsense Rules of the Road for America’s Truck Drivers.” The order signals a broader push toward tightening up highway safety enforcement, and language comprehension is now squarely in the spotlight.

The 2-Part Test

According to the FMCSA, every roadside inspection must now begin in English. If a driver shows signs of struggling to understand instructions, the officer initiates a two-step ELP assessment:

A verbal interview: No interpreters, no phone apps, no cue cards – just the driver and the officer speaking English. Drivers who cannot respond to official questions adequately fail.

A highway sign recognition test: Drivers who pass the interview move on to identifying U.S. traffic signs, including dynamic message boards and MUTCD-standard signage.



Drivers who fail either test may be cited and placed out of service immediately. The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance has already added ELP violations to the North American Standard OOS Criteria, effective June 25.