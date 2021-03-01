ZMac acquires Mid-Pacific Transportation, increases open-deck capacity

ZMac Transportation Solutions, a third-party logistics company out of Racine, Wisconsin, announced Monday it has acquired Mid-Pacific Transportation, a full-service transportation brokerage located in Vancouver, Washington. The deal will give ZMac access to more open-deck capacity, continuing to solidify it as a large player in flatbed and other specialized trailers within the third-party logistics industry.

“We are very excited about adding Mid-Pacific to our rapidly expanding business. Mid-Pacific gives us a West Coast presence and significant expertise in the open-deck segment of the industry. [Mid-Pacific President] Bardel Bybee has done a fantastic job of creating a special company that will blend into our company culture very easily. We couldn’t be happier with this acquisition,” Matt Ziegler, president and CEO of ZMac, said in a press release.

ZMac’s leadership has focused on becoming one of the most technologically advanced third-party logistics companies within the specialized flatbed and over-dimensional freight space. Products that require specialized trailers tend to be more detail-oriented transactions that most leading technology companies have yet to address. ZMac’s cutting-edge technology includes ZRATE, its user-friendly oversize freight quoting tool.

“Their industry-leading technology and one-of-a-kind programs such as ZRATE and ZMATCH will further propel our business. ZMac’s fast-rate growth has been impressive and we hope to bring that growth-minded approach to our business. With our company culture so compatible, I believe this will be a highly successful combination of businesses,” Bybee said in the press release.

Current customers will not be affected by this acquisition and overall services will be enhanced as the two companies begin the merger process, the statement said.