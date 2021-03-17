10 supply chain startups compete at Future of Ports 2021

• Highly disruptive startups to showcase groundbreaking IoT, AI and autonomous drones, big data and advanced analytics, and blockchain solutions that could redefine the ports and logistics sector.

• Top five startups will win cash prizes and the opportunity to explore the deployment or co-development of their technology with Gulftainer.

• Future of Ports Startup Challenge evaluated more than 2,000 startups from over 200 cities with the aim to short-list 250 technologies set to lead the transformation of the sector.

Gulftainer, one of the world’s leading privately held port operators, today announced that it has short-listed 10 highly disruptive startups from six continents to compete for the latest supply chain innovations at its Future of Ports 2021 event.

Marking the end of the Future of Ports Startup Challenge that aims to identify promising, cutting-edge startups with the potential to disrupt the ports and logistics sector will be showcased in an event Thursday that brings together industry leaders and innovators to discuss the future of the industry before a live virtual global audience.

The 10 startup finalists are:

1. Artemis Robotics

2. Authenticiti

3. Creation Labs

4. Docktech

5. eYARD

6. IronYun

7. Moeco

8. Morpheus.Network

9. ThroughPut

10. Zainar

The Future of Ports 2021 event will take place virtually on March 18th, 7 PM, UAE time/8AM PT time. Apart from product showcases by the short-listed startups, the event will feature talks from industry thought leaders on disruptive innovation and technology within the supply chain and logistics ecosystem and what the future holds for the industry. Badr Jafar, chair of the executive board for Gulftainer and CEO of Crescent Enterprises, the parent company of Gulftainer, will deliver the opening remarks.

The selection process saw Gulftainer, in partnership with global innovation platform OneValley, evaluate over 2,000 applicants with an aim to short-list the 250 most relevant technology solutions from over 200 cities. Applications came from companies operating across various stages of maturity, while the focus of the competition was on earlier-stage companies that are set to benefit from Gulftainer’s operational expertise through proof of concepts to further develop their product offerings.

The rigorous selection process successfully narrowed down the list to the top 10 startups that demonstrated the strongest potential while presenting their projects to Gulftainer’s senior executives and global industry thought leaders.

“We are on a mission to identify the very best entrepreneurs and thinkers whom we can potentially partner with to redefine the future of the shipping and logistics industry,” Gulftainer Group CEO Charles Menkhorst said. “The caliber of startups and emerging technology companies we have seen throughout the challenge has been truly outstanding. These innovations can have a lasting impact on the industry’s future, and Gulftainer is excited to lead the way. We are committed to developing long-term partnerships with top technology companies that will define the future of the industry.”

OneValley CEO Nikhil Sinha said, “Gulftainer’s incredible call to action for entrepreneurs with a vision to transform the port and logistics landscape helped us identify some up-and-coming innovative companies from around the world. The process has gone through thorough assessments and in-depth interviews. Therefore, it is not surprising that our list of finalists features the most exciting, and potentially disruptive, technologies emerging globally.”

The Future of Ports 2021 event provides the short-listed companies a virtual global platform to present their groundbreaking solutions across the Internet of Things and Robo-Doctors, artificial intelligence and autonomous drones, big data and advanced analytics, and blockchain for a chance to win cash prizes and the opportunity to explore the deployment or co-development of their technology solutions with Gulftainer.

To learn more about the Future of Ports Challenge and Gulftainer, or to register to attend the Future of Ports 2021, visit FOP.GULFTAINER.COM.