185 Texas workers laid off from metal supplier

Boomerang Tube LLC has laid off 185 workers at its plant in Liberty, Texas, according to a notice sent to state officials Thursday.

The company, a maker and shipper of pipes and tubing for oil and natural gas companies, said, “Boomerang does not know if this layoff will exceed six months or otherwise result in an ‘employment loss’ as defined by the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.”

Chesterfield, Missouri-based Boomerang Tube’s manufacturing operations are located at plants in Houston and Liberty. Before the layoffs, the company employed more than 340 people at the two Texas plants, including more than 235 in Liberty.

Boomerang in Liberty laid off 50 salaried employees and 135 hourly workers. Liberty is located about 40 miles northeast of Houston.

In 2019, Boomerang Tube opened a rail branch line at its Houston plant in order to ship finished metal products to customers across North America, as well as utilizing Port Houston, according to the company’s website.

