2 dead after fire aboard container ship at Port Houston

Two crew members died and a third was injured after a fire aboard a container ship at Port Houston.

The incident began around 3:30 a.m. Monday. The Port Houston Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on board the M/V Stride, which was docked at the port’s Barbours Cut Container Terminal, port officials said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The fire reportedly had erupted in the engine room of the vessel with three crew members unaccounted for, according to the Baytown Fire Department.

“[Firefighters] arrived on scene and were directed to the vessel’s engine room to perform rescue operations. During the search, Baytown firefighters located the unaccounted crew members. Regrettably, two of them were found to be deceased, while the third was alive,” the Baytown Fire Department said.

The injured crew member was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

The fire was extinguished around 4:30 a.m. The U.S. Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board said they are investigating the incident. The ship is still currently at Port Houston.





The M/V Stride is a 27-year-old container ship sailing under the flag of Panama. The vessel is owned by the Athens, Greece-based Danaos Corp., and has a capacity of 2,174 twenty-foot equivalent units.

More articles by Noi Mahoney

Warehousing and fulfillment startup Flexe lays off 99 workers

Private firm strikes $262M deal for 25-building logistics portfolio in South Florida

CBP reopens 4 Southwest ports of entry after weekslong closures