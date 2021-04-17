2 more bodies recovered after Seacor Power capsizing

The U.S. Coast Guard announced the recovery of two more bodies from a boat that capsized Tuesday off the coast of Louisiana.

A total of 19 crew members were on board the Seacor Power, a commercial lift boat, when it overturned during rough weather 8 miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

Six crew members were rescued Tuesday. Two bodies were recovered by Thursday, with two more found Friday, the Coast Guard announced.

The Coast Guard said it is continuing to search for the nine missing crew members. It has not yet released the names of those rescued, recovered or missing.

The incident has been declared a major marine casualty by the Coast Guard, who are leading a preliminary investigation that the National Transportation Safety Board will soon join.

The Seacor Power had departed from Port Fourchon about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and was delivering equipment to an oil platform near the mouth of the Mississippi River when it capsized.

