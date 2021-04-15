  • ITVI.USA
InsightsMaritimeNewsWeather and Critical Events

Coast Guard calls capsizing of commercial vessel major marine casualty

Search efforts continue for missing Seacor Power crew members

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Thursday, April 15, 2021
0 308 1 minute read
Coast Guard crew attempting to make contact with potential survivors inside capsized Seacor Power, Thursday, April 15, 2021.
Coast Guard crew attempting to make contact with potential survivors inside capsized Seacor Power, Thursday, April 15, 2021. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

The Coast Guard and multiple good Samaritan vessels Tuesday rescued six crew members of the Seacor Power, a commercial lift boat, and recovered the body of another crew member. The boat capsized that day during rough weather 8 miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Coast Guard was still searching for 12 crew members.

Related: News alert: Coast Guard searching for crew of capsized commercial vessel

Coast Guard teams have searched for a combined 70 hours as of Thursday afternoon, covering approximately 6,380 square miles, an area roughly the size of Hawaii. Divers are now assisting in the search and rescue.

While search efforts for the crew continue, the incident has been declared a major marine casualty, according to a Coast Guard press release Thursday. The Coast Guard is leading a preliminary investigation that the National Transportation Safety Board will soon join.

The list of Coast Guard crews involved in the search is growing. Also, several other agencies are providing assets such as additional vessels, airplanes, helicopters and personnel. These agencies include the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Port Fourchon Harbor Patrol, Port Fourchon Sheriff’s Department, Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and a commercial air medical service crew.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

