Coast Guard calls capsizing of commercial vessel major marine casualty

The Coast Guard and multiple good Samaritan vessels Tuesday rescued six crew members of the Seacor Power, a commercial lift boat, and recovered the body of another crew member. The boat capsized that day during rough weather 8 miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Coast Guard was still searching for 12 crew members.

Coast Guard teams have searched for a combined 70 hours as of Thursday afternoon, covering approximately 6,380 square miles, an area roughly the size of Hawaii. Divers are now assisting in the search and rescue.

While search efforts for the crew continue, the incident has been declared a major marine casualty, according to a Coast Guard press release Thursday. The Coast Guard is leading a preliminary investigation that the National Transportation Safety Board will soon join.

The list of Coast Guard crews involved in the search is growing. Also, several other agencies are providing assets such as additional vessels, airplanes, helicopters and personnel. These agencies include the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Port Fourchon Harbor Patrol, Port Fourchon Sheriff’s Department, Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and a commercial air medical service crew.

