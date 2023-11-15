2023 Shipper of Choice profile: Shorr Packaging

Shorr Packaging Corp. cracked the Top 25 list as a 2023 Shipper of Choice. The award recognizes retailers and distributors that value their carrier relationships.

The Shipper of Choice award, presented by FreightWaves in partnership with TriumphPay, recognizes the manufacturers, distributors and retailers that do the best job of keeping the American economy moving by fighting driver detention, providing accessible facilities and understanding what it takes to remove inefficiencies from the supply chain.

Shorr is among the top 25 Shippers of Choice.

About Shorr

U.S. headquarters Aurora, Illinois Shipper of Choice First appearance Private 100% employee-owned

Why Shorr made the cut

Shorr is a full-service packaging solutions provider with a national footprint and expertise serving eight industries: manufacturing, third-party logistics, distribution, e-commerce, food, medical, pharmaceutical and printing.

“Whatever the industry, we begin each engagement with a deep curiosity about the customer’s unique packaging challenges and needs,” the company says on its website. “First we listen, then we deliver the innovative solutions your business requires to move forward.”

Arrive Logistics nominated Shorr. Arrive books 50-60 loads a week for Shorr.





“They’re really communicative and constantly looking out for us,” Zac Conforti, strategic solutions manager at Arrive, said. “They appreciate the service and they make sure it’s rewarded. Shorr’s just one of those really good partners that everyone would be really fortunate to work with.

“This job is hard. The deadlines are constant. They’re one of those customers appreciative of high levels of execution.”

Shorr grew through several significant expansions since its founding in 1922 as the Northern Illinois Candy Co., which sold paper bags, janitorial supplies, candy, chewing gum and notions. It became 100% employee-owned in 2012.

“We are grateful to our dedicated employee-owners who have demonstrated outstanding dedication and professionalism in building strong relationships with our carrier partners,” said Nick Matuck, Shorr senior director of global logistics. “Their hard work, combined with our shared values of communication and mutual respect, have made this achievement possible.”

