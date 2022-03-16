3PL chat: Women’s rising role in traditionally male industry

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ 3PL Summit.

TOPIC: More women in 3PL leadership roles

DETAILS: The transportation industry has been male-dominated since the beginning. Now more women are stepping into leadership. What does the space look like now for women-owned 3PLs?

SPEAKERS: Lindsey Graves, owner and CEO, Sunset Transportation, and Mary O’Connell, 3PL expert, FreightWaves

BIO: Graves is the second-generation owner of St. Louis-based Sunset Transportation, a company that provides third-party logistics, freight audit and payment services. She has been in the family business for 16 years.

KEY QUOTES FROM GRAVES:



“Back in 2010, when I went to my first TIA [Transportation Intermediaries Association] conference with my dad, I remember walking the hallways and feeling like a lone ranger. I was one of the only females, and one of the only young females at that. Nowadays, I go to the TIA conference and it is filled with so much diversity and so many women. It’s so exciting that our industry has really continued to embrace diversity.”

“Having women in leadership attracts more women to leadership.”

“I’ve worked really hard to create an environment that supports a work-life balance. I have three young kids, so in my position, I know how important I want my work-life balance to be — and I want to create that environment for everyone else who works for Sunset. I’ve worked hard to create a work environment where flexibility supports the needs of a lot of women. COVID has really changed the flexibility in the workplace, so [the culture at Sunset] isn’t as unique, but if anything, this has reinforced that we’re doing the right thing.”