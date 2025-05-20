5 Red Flags on a Rate Confirmation Sheet You Should Never Ignore

Scam loads are on the rise. Fraudulent rate confirmations—fake documents posing as real broker contracts—are being used to trick carriers into hauling freight they’ll never get paid for. These scams aren’t just hurting new carriers. They’re costing experienced fleets thousands in fuel, time, and credibility.

Fraudsters are getting better. They mimic real brokers, forge FMCSA credentials, copy MC numbers, and even create fake dispatchers with legitimate-sounding names. In most cases, it all looks real—until it’s not.

This article breaks down how to spot a fraudulent rate confirmation, how to verify a broker before you roll, and the systems every small fleet needs in place to avoid being scammed.