Arizona investigators say organized cargo theft crews continue targeting rail corridor after $500K train burglary arrest

Two men were arrested and more than $500,000 in stolen merchandise was recovered following a train burglary near Meteor Crater west of Winslow, Arizona, but investigators say the case reflects a broader cargo theft problem affecting rail corridors across Northern Arizona.
According to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, investigators received a report on May 29 that multiple individuals were removing merchandise from a stopped BNSF Railway train and loading it into a van and a box truck parked near the tracks. Authorities later stopped the van and arrested Jaime Beltran-Bojorquez, 32, and Gerardo Mares Vazquez, 28. Investigators said a second vehicle fled from deputies before crashing near Williams, Arizona. Two unidentified suspects fled on foot and remain at large. Law enforcement officials recovered merchandise valued at more than $500,000 from the vehicles. According to Detective Curtis Peery of the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, the value is based on the retail value of the recovered products. While the arrests generated local headlines, investigators say the larger issue is the frequency of train burglaries occurring throughout Northern Arizona. “We probably have somewhere between 8 to 12 events a month,” Peery previously told local media.
Organized crews operating in the region
In comments provided to FreightWaves, Peery said investigators are encountering both independent theft crews and organized criminal networks operating in the region. “For the crews we have encountered both independent and organized network crews,” Peery said. According to Peery, electronics and clothing remain among the most frequently targeted commodities because they can be resold quickly through illicit markets. “The commodity that is targeted the most is electronics and clothing. Really anything that can be sold on the black market easily,” Peery said. Investigators believe much of the stolen merchandise ultimately leaves Arizona. “Anything that is taken is eventually taken back to California where it is sold on black market online or swap meets,” Peery said. The comments provide additional insight into the organized nature of cargo theft operations that have increasingly targeted freight moving through the Southwest. Northern Arizona has experienced a series of train burglary investigations in recent years involving footwear, electronics, consumer goods and other high-value merchandise moving through the BNSF network.
Remote locations create enforcement challenges
Peery said cargo theft investigations present unique challenges because many incidents occur in remote areas where law enforcement resources are limited and response times can be extended. “Because these crimes are happening in such remote areas it takes so much more effort and time from departments to combat it,” Peery said. He added that coordination among agencies has proven critical. “When we as departments work together that is where we have been the most effective and successful at combating these criminal organizations,” Peery said. Law enforcement agencies are working to establish a formal Northern Arizona railway task force focused on cargo theft investigations. Peery said the effort includes collaboration with the Southwest Transportation Security Council’s Arizona chapter to improve awareness and coordination around cargo theft issues.
Rail industry calls for broader action
BNSF Railway declined to comment on the specifics of the investigation. In a statement provided to FreightWaves, BNSF said it maintains robust security protocols and is working with federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies to address cargo theft. “BNSF has robust security protocols, and our police department is focused on preventing these incidents on our network,” spokesperson Kendall Sloan said in a statement. The railroad also called for stronger support throughout the criminal justice system. “It’s essential that the entire criminal justice system, including policymakers, district attorneys and judges, focus on this crime trend and help to ensure these criminals are held responsible and prosecuted,” Sloan said. Authorities have not publicly identified the specific commodity involved in the May 29 burglary and have not indicated whether the two arrested suspects are connected to other train burglary investigations. The investigation remains ongoing.
Click here for more articles on cargo theft and freight fraud by Phillip Brink.
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