Arizona investigators say organized cargo theft crews continue targeting rail corridor after $500K train burglary arrest

Two men were arrested and more than $500,000 in stolen merchandise was recovered following a train burglary near Meteor Crater west of Winslow, Arizona, but investigators say the case reflects a broader cargo theft problem affecting rail corridors across Northern Arizona.

According to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, investigators received a report on May 29 that multiple individuals were removing merchandise from a stopped BNSF Railway train and loading it into a van and a box truck parked near the tracks. Authorities later stopped the van and arrested Jaime Beltran-Bojorquez, 32, and Gerardo Mares Vazquez, 28. Investigators said a second vehicle fled from deputies before crashing near Williams, Arizona. Two unidentified suspects fled on foot and remain at large. Law enforcement officials recovered merchandise valued at more than $500,000 from the vehicles. According to Detective Curtis Peery of the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, the value is based on the retail value of the recovered products. While the arrests generated local headlines, investigators say the larger issue is the frequency of train burglaries occurring throughout Northern Arizona. “We probably have somewhere between 8 to 12 events a month,” Peery previously told local media.

Organized crews operating in the region

In comments provided to FreightWaves, Peery said investigators are encountering both independent theft crews and organized criminal networks operating in the region. “For the crews we have encountered both independent and organized network crews,” Peery said. According to Peery, electronics and clothing remain among the most frequently targeted commodities because they can be resold quickly through illicit markets. “The commodity that is targeted the most is electronics and clothing. Really anything that can be sold on the black market easily,” Peery said. Investigators believe much of the stolen merchandise ultimately leaves Arizona. “Anything that is taken is eventually taken back to California where it is sold on black market online or swap meets,” Peery said. The comments provide additional insight into the organized nature of cargo theft operations that have increasingly targeted freight moving through the Southwest. Northern Arizona has experienced a series of train burglary investigations in recent years involving footwear, electronics, consumer goods and other high-value merchandise moving through the BNSF network.

Remote locations create enforcement challenges

Peery said cargo theft investigations present unique challenges because many incidents occur in remote areas where law enforcement resources are limited and response times can be extended. “Because these crimes are happening in such remote areas it takes so much more effort and time from departments to combat it,” Peery said. He added that coordination among agencies has proven critical. “When we as departments work together that is where we have been the most effective and successful at combating these criminal organizations,” Peery said. Law enforcement agencies are working to establish a formal Northern Arizona railway task force focused on cargo theft investigations. Peery said the effort includes collaboration with the Southwest Transportation Security Council’s Arizona chapter to improve awareness and coordination around cargo theft issues.