54% of distributors seek demand forecasting overhaul in 2026, report finds

Faced with economic uncertainty and increasing competition, wholesale distributors are planning significant shifts in their inventory strategies for 2026, according to Phocas Software’s first annual 2026 Inventory Trends in Wholesale Distribution report.

The report, which surveyed over 100 global distribution professionals, shows that 54% expect to adopt a new demand forecasting approach in 2026. This signals a move toward more precise, data-driven inventory management.

Additionally, 45% of distributors plan to increase data and warehouse automation, while a third intend to introduce more product and customer segmentation. Thirty-one percent expect to adjust their safety stock levels.

These strategic adjustments are a direct response to a market where distributors cite economic uncertainty as their most impactful challenge, followed closely by greater competition.