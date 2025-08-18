Warehouse data reveals how shippers managed inventory through tariffs

In the first half of 2025, SC Codeworks’ freight activity data revealed the disruptive impact of tariffs on shipping patterns, marking a period of unpredictability for businesses involved in international trade. As shippers anticipated impending cost increases from tariffs, they adopted new strategies that emphasized consolidation of inventories and a subsequent slowdown in import activities.

SC Codeworks, a leader in warehouse management systems, specializes in providing solutions for third-party logistics (3PL) companies operating warehouses. These 3PLs, an essential component of global supply chains, cater to a diverse array of shippers, giving SC Codeworks extensive insight into market trends. The company’s systems facilitate seamless integration with major enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, offering flexibility and real-time data solutions crucial in periods of economic transition.

Throughout early 2025, the logistics landscape underwent a substantial shift as tariff threats loomed large. According to SC Codeworks’ data, March witnessed a 32.2% surge in units shipped compared to the previous year, even as the overall order count dropped by over 20%. This paradox of fewer orders yet more shipped units pointed to a clear trend: shippers were opting for fewer, but fuller loads, reflecting a strategic pivot toward consolidation—a move designed to optimize freight costs ahead of tariff implementations.

March and June stood out as particularly active months, characterized by a spike in shipping volumes as importers consolidated their shipments preemptively. A temporary pause announced in early April offered a brief respite, leading to an easing in activities in the subsequent weeks. This back-and-forth underscored the volatility that has come to define the period, with traditional seasonal planning replaced by responsive, ad-hoc strategies driven by the shifting tariff landscape.