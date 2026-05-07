67 ELDs revoked since January. 2 more just made the list.

FMCSA announced today the removal of Safe ELD (both iOS and Android versions) and MYLOGS ELD from the agency’s list of registered electronic logging devices. Safe ELD is manufactured by Bemorex, Inc. MYLOGS ELD is manufactured by Mylogs Inc. Both failed to meet the minimum technical requirements established in 49 CFR Appendix A to Subpart B of Part 395.

That is not news by itself. ELD revocations have been happening for years. What makes this one worth paying attention to is the number that FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs put on the record today. Sixty-seven devices removed since January 2025. In roughly 16 months.

When I wrote about the Gorilla Fleet Safety revocations last May, eight devices were removed from the registry at once. AllwaysTrack. Command Alkon Trackit. ELDX. Gorilla Safety Compact ELD. HCSS ELD. LB Technologies FleetTrack HOS. Simplex ELD 2GO. Trucker Path ELD Pro. That felt like a big number at the time.

It was a Tuesday afternoon compared to what has happened since. As of today, the FMCSA registered ELD list includes approximately 1,050 devices, all self-certified by manufacturers. The revoked list now carries over 250 devices. Sixty-seven of those revocations have come in the last 16 months alone. That is not a periodic housekeeping exercise. That is an enforcement campaign. And Barrs made clear in today’s announcement that it is not slowing down.

“Since January 2025, FMCSA has taken decisive action, removing 67 noncompliant devices that failed to meet federal standards, to protect the integrity of the ELD program, and we will continue to identify and remove any device that falls short,” Barrs said.

If you are running Safe ELD on iOS or Android, or MYLOGS ELD, here is the timeline.

Stop using the revoked device. Today. Revert to paper logs or compliant logging software to record your hours-of-service data. You need a record of duty status and the device you have been using no longer qualifies as one.

Replace the device with a compliant ELD from the FMCSA-registered list before July 7, 2026. That is a 60-day window. It sounds like a lot of time. It is not. Ordering a new device, getting it installed, getting your drivers trained on it, and configuring your back-office systems to pull data from it takes longer than most carriers think.

Between now and July 7, FMCSA is telling roadside enforcement officers not to cite drivers using the revoked devices for 395.8(a)(1) or 395.22(a). Instead, they should ask for paper logs or use the ELD display as a backup to review hours-of-service data. That is the grace period. Use it.

On July 7, the grace period ends. If a driver is still using Safe ELD or MYLOGS ELD after that date, the driver will be cited for operating without an ELD and placed out of service under CVSA criteria. That means the truck stops. The load does not move. And your company has a violation on its record that shows up in SMS, in inspection reports, and in every broker and shipper vetting system that pulls FMCSA data.

This keeps happening because the ELD certification model in the United States is fundamentally broken. I wrote about this a year ago and nothing has changed.

ELD providers in the U.S. self-certify their devices. That means the manufacturer completes a form stating that their device meets the technical specifications in 49 CFR Part 395 Appendix A. Nobody tests it. Nobody verifies it. Nobody from FMCSA plugs the device in and checks whether it actually does what the manufacturer says it does. The device is added to the registered list. Carriers buy it. Drivers use it. Then, months or years later, the FMCSA discovers that the device does not meet the standard and pulls it off the list.

At that point, the manufacturer has already collected the revenue. The carriers have already integrated the device into their operations. The drivers have already been trained on it. And now everyone has 60 days to start over.

Canada does not do it this way. Canada requires third-party certification before carriers can use an ELD. An accredited independent organization tests the device and confirms it meets the standard before it goes on the market. The manufacturer does not get to grade its own homework.

Sixty-seven revocations in 16 months is what self-certification looks like at scale. The manufacturers who cut corners on development get the same registry listing as the manufacturers who invest in quality. Carriers who buy the cheapest option receive the same registered device badge as those who vet their vendor. And when the device gets pulled, it is the carrier and the driver who pay the price, not the manufacturer who sold them a noncompliant product.

Every time one of these revocations happens, I hear from carriers who say they had no idea their ELD might not be compliant. They saw it on the FMCSA registered list. They assumed it meant it had been tested and verified. It does not. Registration is a filing, not an endorsement.

Here is what I tell every carrier who asks me how to choose an ELD provider.

Look at how long the provider has been on the registered list. A device that has been registered for five years without revocation is a different proposition than one that showed up six months ago. Longevity on the registry is not a guarantee, but it is the closest thing to a track record that the current system offers.

Look at who else uses the provider. The major fleet management platforms serving large carriers are scrutinized by enterprise customers with legal departments and insurance requirements for ELD compliance. That scrutiny is a form of quality control that the self-certification process does not provide. A provider that counts major fleets among its customers has more to lose from a revocation than one that sells a low-cost device through an app store.

Look at whether the provider has a support infrastructure. When a compliance question comes up, when a roadside officer has a question about your device, when an update changes how the device records data, you need a phone number that someone answers. The cheapest ELD on the market is not cheap if it costs you a load, a customer, or an out-of-service order because nobody was available to help you resolve an issue.

Look at the business model. If the device is free or nearly free and the company makes its money on monthly subscriptions, ask yourself what happens to your compliance if you stop paying. If the provider goes out of business, which has happened multiple times in this space, your registered ELD becomes an unregistered brick on your dashboard.

Ask the provider directly whether their device has been independently tested by a third party, even though U.S. regulations do not require it. Some providers voluntarily submit to independent testing because they know it differentiates them in the market. That voluntary step tells you something about how seriously the manufacturer takes compliance.

Barrs has now put the industry on notice. Sixty-seven revocations in 16 months is a rate of more than four per month. That pace suggests the FMCSA is actively auditing the registered list and removing devices that do not hold up to scrutiny. That is good for the program’s integrity. It is bad for carriers who picked their ELD based on price and assumed the registration was a seal of approval.

The registered ELD list is a filing cabinet, not a quality certification. Treat it accordingly. Check your device against the current registered list today. Not next week. Today. The list is at eld.fmcsa.dot.gov. If your device is on the revoked list, you are already behind. If your device is on the registered list, take five minutes to check whether the manufacturer is still in business, still providing updates, and still reachable by phone. The next revocation announcement is not a question of if. It is a question of when.