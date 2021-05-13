9 logistics companies named to Inc.’s Best Workplaces

Nine logistics companies were recognized on Inc. magazine’s sixth annual list of Best Workplaces.

The list is the result of a wide-ranging measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether their teams are operating in person or remotely.

Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc.singled out 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in a comprehensive employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks and fostering employee growth. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine the company’s overall score and ranking.

“The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year,” said Inc. Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk. “Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year’s list is even more important: it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic.”

The nine logistics companies include:

ACI Transport (Ferndale, Michigan) — A transportation and logistics company built around adaptability, communication and integrity.

Field Fastener (Machesney Park, Illinois) — Provides inventory management and supply chain solutions for fasteners.

Haversack Holdings (Huntersville, North Carolina) — A logistics firm that empowers clients’ customized solutions through live analytics and a team of logistics professions.

Logistics Plus (Erie, Pennsylvania) — A logistics company providing truckload, less-than-truckload, fulfillment, international freight forwarding, air charter and project cargo services.

Lojistic (Costa Mesa, California) — A platform that helps businesses find savings by monitoring, managing and reducing shipping costs.

MoLo Solutions (Chicago) — A third-party logistics company providing truckload services nationwide.

Trailer Bridge (Jacksonville, Florida) — A logistics management firm with land, air, rail and sea operations throughout North America.

Trinity Packaging Supply (Voorhees Township, New Jersey) — A packaging supply company that provides pallets and janitorial and sanitation supplies in addition to packaging supplies.

VRG Components (Charlotte, North Carolina) — A sourcing partner that supplies electronics manufacturers with high-quality electronic components to maximize their production processes.

The full list of Best Workplaces can be found on Inc.com and in the May/June issue of Inc. magazine, which hits newsstands on Tuesday.