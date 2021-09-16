A decade of grocery supply chain change — Point of Sale

ArcBest is more than logistics. Whatever you do, whatever you ship, ArcBest makes it easier for you to do business. ArcBest combines reliable capacity, innovative technology and trusted relationships to take the complexity out of your supply chain and keep your shipments moving. That’s what makes ArcBest more than logistics.

COVID-19 has sped up supply chain progress by decades, and the grocery industry is no exception.

FreightWaves Senior Retail Analyst Andrew Cox is joined by respected e-commerce expert Brittain Ladd on this episode of Point of Sale to discuss the rapid changes occurring in the grocery supply chain.

From online ordering to micro fulfillment, same-day and same-hour rapid delivery, structural shifts are playing out. Join them to learn about robotics, gig economy couriers and the future of grocery retail.



