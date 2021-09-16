  • ITVI.USA
FreightWaves TVNewsPoint of Sale (Podcast)

A decade of grocery supply chain change — Point of Sale

How the pandemic accelerated grocery strategy

Kaylee NixThursday, September 16, 2021
1 minute read

COVID-19 has sped up supply chain progress by decades, and the grocery industry is no exception. 

FreightWaves Senior Retail Analyst Andrew Cox is joined by respected e-commerce expert Brittain Ladd on this episode of Point of Sale to discuss the rapid changes occurring in the grocery supply chain. 

From online ordering to micro fulfillment, same-day and same-hour rapid delivery, structural shifts are playing out. Join them to learn about robotics, gig economy couriers and the future of grocery retail.

You can find more Point of Sale episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Tags
Kaylee NixThursday, September 16, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

